Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has had many classic battles with the New England Patriots and their veteran quarterback Tom Brady. One of them was their tussle for the Super Bowl XLIX trophy, where the Patriots emerged victorious. Despite being adversaries on the field, Carroll considers Brady as one of his heroes for his dedication to a healthy lifestyle. “Tom’s one of my heroes in the fact that he’s taken a cutting-edge approach to nutrition and well-being,” Carroll told NBC Sports’ Peter King in an interview.

Brady’s healthy lifestyle has inspired Carroll to take the same route when it comes to eating. The change in diet and lifestyle has paid dividends for Carroll, who claimed that he doesn’t feel old at all, adding that he’s ready to go. I’m cranked every day. I’m enjoying the heck out of it and hopefully, we’ll just keep on rolling,” said the 67-year-old Carroll. The shift in diet and lifestyle could serve well for the Seahawks head coach, who known for being animated on the sidelines and for his lively personality.

Fellow players laud Brady’s top form

The 42-year-old Brady, for his part, earlier expressed his intention to play until he’s 45 years old. Former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola said Brady could play forever if he wants to because he has kept himself in top shape. Former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde expressed belief that Brady can play until he’s 50 years old because he takes good care of his body.

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Rich Gannon lauded Brady for keeping himself in shape through his rigid training and sports science. Brady is entering his 20th NFL season since being drafted 199th overall by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Edelman, Gordon attend practice

Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon were spotted during the Patriots’ Monday practice. Edelman, who missed most of the Patriots’ training camp and the first two preseason games due to a thumb injury, was in uniform, a sign that he’s been removed from the non-football injury list.

Edelman’s return will be a welcome development for the Patriots, whose wide receiving corps has been depleted with injuries. Last week in Nashville, Brady threw passes to Gunner Olszewski, Braxton Berrios, and Dontrelle Inman, who was later cut to make room for Gordon.

Gordon was also seen joining the team warm-ups outside Gillette Stadium days after he was reinstated by the NFL. Gordon wasn’t in full pads during practice as the Patriots placed him on the non-football injury list Sunday.

It is unclear when Gordon will return to action but the Patriots must activate Gordon from the NFI list before their season opener if they want him to suit up in their first six games.