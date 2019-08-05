The Miami Heat might be a logical fit for still unrestricted free Carmelo Anthony, says veteran NBA writer Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

In his latest mailbag, Winderman explored the possibility of the Heat allotting a roster spot for Anthony, who has struggled to land an NBA contract ever since his unceremonious breakup, with the Houston Rockets, in November.

Winderman understands that signing Anthony, at this stage of his career, entails pros and cons, but the veteran NBA writer seems to be insinuating that rolling the dice on the 10-time NBA All-Star wouldn’t be as bad as what others would think.

“When you look at the current Heat mix, an argument certainly could be made for the need for depth at small forward, depending on where you are going to play Jimmy Butler and Justise Winslow. But the reality is that, with his defensive limitations, Carmelo likely sets up more, at least defensively as a power forward, and the Heat are loaded there,” Winderman wrote.

More so, Winderman opined, Anthony would be a decent stop-gap offensive option for the Heat in the interim, while they are still searching for a permanent running-mate next to their prized free-agency acquisition: Jimmy Butler.

NBA Rumors: Heat, T-Wolves, Nuggets check criteria for Bradley Beal trade https://t.co/kXxlZ5Budg — Hoops Culture (@Shonen_lord) July 15, 2019

The Big 3 revelation

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, Anthony revealed that it was supposed him, instead of Chris Bosh, who would join 2003 NBA Draft classmates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade with the Heat in 2010.

Anthony added that immaturity coupled with the fact that he didn’t know how the business worked at that juncture prevented him from forming a dynasty with James and Wade.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Dwyane Wade

“Immaturity. Growth. From a business standpoint, not understanding where the game was going at that particular time. And still having this street mentality of ‘I’m not leaving no money on the table,'" Melo explained. "I didn’t truly understand there was gonna be a lockout, and what the lockout meant at that point in time. I loved Denver. I wanted to be in Denver… (Eventually), I was like now I gotta do something,” Anthony said on ESPN video below.

NBA Brotherhood

The support from the NBA fraternity keeps on pouring for Anthony, and this time, the voice of support came from Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma, who has been training with Anthony this offseason, has no doubt the former Knicks star is still deserving of a roster spot on any NBA team and is easily better than half of the league.

The Lakers forward also said in an interview with Arash Markazi of Los Angeles Times that he would be happy if he teams up with Anthony next season, though that decision entirely belongs to general manager Rob Pelinka.

It’s worth mentioning that the Lakers considered the possibility of adding Anthony to their roster last season, but they ultimately decided against it given the combustible environment the team had at that point.

Anthony also confirmed on the ESPN interview that his agent is currently in talks with the Lakers and intra-town rival Clippers, and shut down rumors of him seeking a Wade-liked farewell tour.