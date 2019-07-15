Bradley Beal’s commitment to stick with the Washington Wizards – the team that drafted him in 2012 – will be tested once he receives a three-year, $111 million extension offer from the Wiz later this month.

If Beal opts not to sign the offer, Candice Buckner of the Washington Post expects the Wizards front-office to start kicking tires for potential trades involving their sweet-shooting superstar.

Beal, who is still owed $53 million over two years on his current deal, will be eligible again to sign a contract extension on July 26 – the exact date when he signed the five-year, $127 million extension in 2016.

Buckner reported that Wizards management has been in contact with Beal’s camp throughout the summer. However, the Washington Post reporter added that there’s a growing belief Beal will not finish his career in the Nation’s Capital, while one well-placed insider saying “he’s out of there.”

“Around the league, however, the extension is not viewed as a done deal, and there is a growing belief that Beal will not remain in Washington for his entire career,” Buckner wrote in her latest piece.

The potential trade suitors

Beal’s availability in the trade market would be a welcome sight for a team looking for an upgrade in the wing.

According to Buckner’s source, while Washington is expected to receive offers from a number of teams, only three organizations possess the right assets and cap space to really move the needle in eventual trade talks with the Wizards.

The Nuggets, Heat, and Timberwolves are the three teams that may have some inside track on acquiring Beal.

“It probably would take an organization with young assets or draft picks, movable pieces and salary cap space to pull off a trade for Beal. Teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves have some, if not all, of those criteria,” Buckner stated.

The trade package

The Wizards will be asking a steep price for Beal.

The staggering haul of draft picks and young players amassed by the Oklahoma City Thunder after trading Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers and then Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets will likely be the standard for Beal too.

The Heat, who have been eager to give Jimmy Butler an equally talented co-star, can offer the likes of Justise Winslow, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. The Wolves, on the other hand, may dangle Andrew Wiggins along with several draft picks to sweeten the pot. Of course, the Nuggets can outbid everybody if they decide to send a package that includes Garry Harris, Juan Hernangomez and Malik Beasley.

The Wizards may also explore the scenario of attaching John Wall’s albatross contract to Beal, which would complicate the whole thing.

For now, Washington should pray that Beal will sign the dotted line on July 26; because if he does not, then it would start another trade frenzy with Beal standing in the middle of that firestorm.