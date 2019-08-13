Errol Spence Jr. doesn’t know how to give up easily.

The IBF welterweight champion has, once again, reasserted his desire in fighting Manny Pacquiao next, saying that a date with the eight-division world champion is a lot more important right now than a big-money showdown with Terence Crawford for 147-pound weight class supremacy.

The 29-year-old Spence arrived at the Staples Center on Tuesday for the Los Angeles press conference of his upcoming welterweight unification fight with WBC title-holder Shawn “Showtime” Porter on September 28.

During the interviews, Spence talked about his current conditioning, game plan, and next target should he pass the Porter test with flying colors.

The Dallas-raised brawler's expecting a tough battle with Porter whom he called a gutty fighter and true warrior. On the other hand, Spence felt confident that his overall skill and significant height advantage would be enough to get the job done.

Man-down on Pacquiao

Fast-forward to his next fight, Spence said his eyes are always set on the biggest fight there is - a slugfest with Manny Pacquiao.

“You know I am looking for the Manny Pacquiao fight after this,” Spence told the reporters via EsNews. “I definitely want Manny Pacquiao. I mean he’s a Hall of Famer. He’s a legend. He fought the best fighters of my era and the past eras. You will never know when Manny Pacquiao is gonna retire, so I definitely want him next.”

With Floyd Mayweather Jr. in retirement, Pacquiao is the biggest pay-per-view attraction in the welterweight division.

A fight with the Filipino icon proved to be a financial boon for his previous opponents, as they all received the biggest paychecks of their careers by just exchanging punches with him.

As promised, after disposing of Keith Thurman last July 20, Pacquiao is expected to attend the Spence-Porter fight. The general assumption is Pacquiao would be taking on the winner of the bout in a three-belt showdown next year.

However, the latest chatter coming from Pacquiao camp says that Spence isn’t on Pacman’s wishlist. Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions said that they are targeting fight against Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia or Porter.

Fight for the Welterweight Kingdom

If the Manny Pacquiao fight doesn't happen next year, the most logical opponent for Spence Jr. is WBO welterweight champion, Terence Crawford.

Crawford, who is viewed by many boxing pundits as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, has been hunting for a massive fight in the 147-pound class.

Unfortunately for him, the biggest stars in the division are with Top-Rank’s rival promotions Premier Boxing Champions.

Bob Arum would have to hook up with another boxing power-player Al Haymon for a fight between Crawford and any of the PBC big guns (Pacquiao, Porter, and Spence) to happen.

Spence though is optimistic a fight with Crawford will still happen down the road, probably in 2020. But before that, he wants to settle things first with Manny Pacquiao.

“It [fight with Terence Crawford] could happen, it could happen in 2020, but I am looking for the Manny Pacquiao fight after this,” Spence stressed in the interview.