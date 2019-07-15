On Monday, EA Sports revealed every player’s rating for their upcoming game, ‘Madden NFL 20’. A few days prior, it was announced that four players received a 99 overall rating: Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.

Here are the initial ratings for every Giants player.

Quarterbacks

Eli Manning - 72

Daniel Jones - 63

Kyle Lauletta - 62

Alex Tanney - 45

Running backs

Saquon Barkley - 91

Wayne Gallman Jr. - 74

Rod Smith - 69

Elijhaa Penny (FB) - 69

Paul Perkins - 66

Wide receivers

Golden Tate III - 85

Sterling Shepard - 81

Cody Latimer - 73

Corey Coleman - 72

Bernie Fowler III - 71

Darius Slayton - 68

Alex Wesley - 62

Alonzo Russell - 61

Tight ends

Evan Engram - 84

Rhett Ellison - 76

Scott Simonson - 63

Garrett Dickerson - 62

Zak DeOssie - 51

Offensive Linemen

Kevin Zietler (RG) - 89

Will Hernandez (LG) - 77

Nate Solder (LT) - 75

Mike Remmers (RT) - 68

Jon Halapio (C) - 66

Spencer Pulley (C) - 65

Chad Wheeler (RT) - 60

George Asafo-Adjei (RG) - 59

Brian Mihalik (RT) - 57

Evan Brown (LG) - 55

Paul Adams (LT) - 55

Victor Salako (LT) - 55

Chad Slade (RT) - 55

Nick Gates (LT) - 49

Defensive linemen

Dalvin Tomlinson (LE) - 80

Dexter Lawrence II (DT) - 76

B.J. Hill (RE) - 74

Olsen Pierre (LE) - 68

John Jenkins (DT) - 67

RJ McIntosh (RE) - 63

Chris Slayton (LE) - 61

Linebackers

B.J. Goodson (MLB) - 72

Lorenzo Carter (LOLB) - 71

Markus Golden (LOLB) - 71

Kareem Martin (ROLB) - 71

Alec Ogletree (MLB) - 70

Oshane Ximines (ROLB) - 68

Avery Moss (ROLB) - 67

Ryan Connelly (MLB) - 65

Keion Adams (LOLB) - 63

Tae Davis (MLB) - 63

Nate Stupar (MLB) - 63

Jonathan Anderson (MLB) - 60

Secondary

Jabril Peppers (SS) - 84

Janoris Jenkins (CB) - 80

Antoine Bethea (FS) - 77

Michael Thomas (SS) - 72

Deandre Baker (CB) - 71

Grant Haley (CB) - 70

Julian Love (CB) - 69

Corey Ballantine (CB) - 66

Sam Beal (CB) - 66

Tony Lippett (CB) - 66

Sean Chandler (FS) - 64

Kamrin Moore (FS) - 63

Mark McLaurin Jr. (SS) - 60

Antonio Hamilton (CB) - 58

Kenny Ladler (SS) - 58

Henre’ Toliver (CB) - 54

Special teams

Aldrick Rosas (K) - 84

Riley Dixon (P) - 69

In what should be a surprise to no one, Saquon Barkley is the highest-rated player on the team. That is tied for fifth-highest amongst all running backs along with Christian McCaffrey (behind Todd Gurley’s 97, Ezekiel Elliott’s 94, Le’Veon Bell’s 92, and Melvin Gordon’s 92).

It seems like EA Sports do not foresee the Giants having a very good season. According to EA’s website, the Giants as a team have an overall 77 rating. That is the second-worst in the game, only ahead of the Dolphins who are a 74.

Along with Miami, they have the worst-rated defense in the game at 72 overall. New York’s offense is rated a little higher at 75, but that is still just tied for the 24th-highest.