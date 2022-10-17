American singer and television personality Blake Shelton announced his retirement from "The Voice" in season 23. He made the announcement on his social media page while thanking everyone for their support. "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it’s time for me to step away from the The Voice after next season", Shelton stated in a tweet.

The announcement came at the same time it was revealed that the show will have a new panel of coaches comprising Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

The press release also stated Kelly Clarkson, who left the show in season 21, will make a comeback in season 23.

The country music singer joined "The Voice" in 2011, making him the longest serving coach on the show. Original coaches in the first season included Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera. Current coaches in season 22 are John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton.

During his coaching experience in "The Voice" Shelton managed to bag eight wins. His first win was in season 2. He admitted it has never been an easy ride. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week", said Shelton.

His exit from the show comes after 12 years of nurturing various artists to stardom while sitting in the red chair.

The majority of his students emerged as winners. As NBC reported, the singers include: Jermaine Paul (season 2), Cassadee Pope (season 3), Danielle Bradbery (season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (season 7), Sundance Head (season 11), Chloe Kohanski (season13), Todd Tilghman (season 18) and Cam Anthony (season 20)

Shelton married Gwen Stefani

Shelton acknowledged the show changed his life while coaching new talents and recognized to have created a strong bond with everyone.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years”, he said.

Shelton’s story become one of the most exciting in the showbiz industry. He met and married his fellow singer Gwen Stefani while working on the show. They tied the knot officially in July 2021.