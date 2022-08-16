Millie Bobby Brown has emerged as a top television star in recent years. She's best known for playing Eleven, also known as 'El', on the juggernaut Netflix series "Stranger Things".

Brown was a pre-teen when she first began working on "Stranger Things". She's now an adult who, in addition to continuing her career, has opted to seek higher education. The school she has chosen has a particular connection to Brown's career path thus far.

Has enrolled at Indiana's Purdue University

CNN and Yahoo report that Millie Bobby Brown is officially a member of the new freshman class of Purdue University.

The university is particularly well-regarded for its engineering program and is the alma mater of dozens of astronauts. Purdue is based in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The location might not mean much to some onlookers, but it's drawn the attention of many "Stranger Things" fans. The series is primarily set in the fictional city of Hawkins, Indiana. There is an obvious connection regarding the state in question. Furthermore, the specific fictional location of Hawkins is very close to the very real location of West Lafayette. Leading some to note that of all the places in the world Brown could go to school, she basically chose Hawkins.

Now, this isn't necessarily strictly true. At least to start with, Brown apparently plans on doing her studies through online courses.

She is reportedly majoring in Human Services. Social workers, therapists and counselors are often among those who study this field.

Purdue University has gotten shout-outs in the past on "Stranger Things". Including scenes featuring the fan-favorite duo of Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley. Attendees are nicknamed 'Boilermakers', stemming from the school's historic ties to the railroad industry.

Athletically, it's one of the core historic members of the famed Big Ten Conference. So are the in-state rival Indiana Hoosiers. Along with the Wisconsin Badgers, Illinois Fighting Illini, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats to the west. And Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines to the east.

Conference expansion in recent years has opened membership to several other universities.

Has received a number of accolades

Millie Bobby Brown spent her childhood being raised in Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. Born with a hearing impairment in one ear, she is partially deaf. Before debuting as Eleven, she made guest appearances on series including "NCIS" and "Modern Family".

In "Stranger Things", Hawkins is the site of a government lab that has been conducting ill-advised experiments. As a result, the city becomes the front line against a portal to a parallel dimension. Coined 'The Upside Down', it also happens to be filled with monstrous creatures. Brown's character of Eleven mysteriously appears in Hawkins at the same time as another child, Will Byers, disappears.

The latter of which launches a massive search that begins to uncover some of the goings on at the lab. Several Hawkins residents, mostly middle and high school-aged, become ensnared in the fight against the Upside Down. While the city's older residents remain largely unaware of the danger surrounding them.

"Stranger Things" has become one of the most successful series in the history of television. For her part, Millie Bobby Brown has been nominated for a pair of Primetime Emmy Awards. Other recognitions she and her castmates have received include nods from the Screen Actors Guild. Such as the coveted award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Among other projects, Brown has starred in recent entries of the "Godzilla" franchise. As well as the Netflix movie "Enola Holmes", which she also produced. A sequel is slated for release later this year.