Space Travel is arguably having its most significant moment since the Space Race. After several years, government activity on the subject has greatly increased after something of a lull, including sights being set on more missions to the moon and beyond.

But perhaps of even greater importance is the increased presence of the private sector in space. Many commercial space flights have already been completed, with many more expected to follow. Other industries have also been interested in making their mark in space, including the movie industry.

Movie studio planned to be in orbit by 2024

Space Entertainment Enterprise, often referred to as 'SEE,' has moved forward on a new project. It has contracted Axiom Space to construct a module to serve as a studio for shooting Movies in space. The goal is for the studio, known as SEE-1, to be completed and launched by December of 2024, reports CNBC. In addition to movie-making, hopes are high that it could host other endeavors, including sporting events and concerts.

Initially, SEE-1 is to be attached to the International Space Station, according to Spaceflight Insider. The current design of the module is for it to be inflatable and spherically shaped. At full expansion, SEE-1 would be roughly 20 feet in diameter.

Eventually, it, along with other Axiom creations, would detach from the ISS. After separation, they would become a new orbiting spacecraft named Axiom Station.

Space Entertainment Enterprise was officially founded last year. It's owned by husband and wife producing team Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky. In collaboration with NASA, SEE is planning to shoot a movie in space soon.

Whether or not it's before their studio would be launched remains to be seen. No official title for the forthcoming movie has been announced.

Axiom Space is one of several companies hoping to make a big splash in the burgeoning space tourism market. The company is also not alone in aiming to soon have a private operating space station in orbit.

Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and Nanoracks have also begun taking steps in this direction.

It's unclear when exactly any or all of the private-sector space stations would be operational. But authorities are apparently hoping that it will be by sometime before 2030.

A Russian movie has previously been partially shot in space

SEE likely hoped that their movie would have a specific historical distinction that it would be the first scripted production of its kind to be at least partially produced in space. The finished product would still undoubtedly be impressive, but quite necessarily the first.

In 2021, a Russian movie crew successfully boarded the ISS. There, they worked on their movie, known in English as "The Challenge" or "Doctor's House Call," set for a 2022 release.

The movie's plot reportedly centers on performing emergency heart surgery in space.

Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov led the flight to the ISS and is expected to have a cameo in the movie. Among those who made the space flight was actress Yulia Peresild, one of Russia's top stars. As was veteran cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who is expected to have a significant role in "The Challenge." So are American astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei and Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov. Both had been aboard the ISS when the movie crew arrived and helped with the production.