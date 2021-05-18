“The Good Doctor” is not in good shape as he goes through the motions of going off to work on May 17’s Episode 17 of Season 4, “Letting Go.” He characteristically quotes the statistics for pregnancy loss to bring him understanding and context. Neither Freddie Highmore nor Paige Spara has been better or more powerful in their portrayal of parents suffering pregnancy loss, trying to find their way through grief. Bar none, this is by far the best episode of Season 4 thus far, with the season finale airing next week.

“Are you sure you're alright?” Shaun asks Lea.

She confesses that “alright is a stretch.” However, in her next breath, she insists that getting back to normal is the best thing to do, relating that in a few days, she will be joining “The Good Doctor” at the hospital.

The entire team is stupefied to see Dr. Murphy at work. He is questioned by everyone, but Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) is not going to second-guess his decision, despite registering her surprise. “I prefer to work,” speaks “The Good Doctor,” but it isn't long before distraction brings him into some very hot water.

A diagnosis goes wrong, then right, in ‘The Good Doctor’

Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) initially engages with Artie (Derek McGrath), who knows he's having heart failure. He’s sure of the diagnosis because it was made by the surgeon who performed his bypass surgery only a month ago.

Dr. Paul Nakano (Hiro Kanagawa) is one of the most interesting characters added to “The Good Doctor” in a while. Instantaneously, Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) offers deference and respect to the man who was his Chief of Surgery along his professional path. Andrews reminds that “you did your job too well,” to the innovator and elder, noting that the patient's heart is pumping too strong for the aortic valve.

Nakano proposes a new technique that doesn't require doctors to “open up” the patient so quickly after bypass. It's all good until Artie’s cold feet concern “The Good Doctor.”

Artie flags down “The Good Doctor” as just a “person in the hallway.” Dr. Murphy does his best to make the call button accessible to the patient and provide socks for his very cold feet.

In addition, Shaun is adamant that the procedure will be life-threatening for Artie and discusses all the potential dangers. The patient signs on to “The Good Doctor’s” proposal for dissection.

Andrews is livid that “The Good Doctor” steps out of line so assuredly, with no higher-level consultation. He declares that “only because I am being professional,” Shaun can't see how angry he is. None of Dr. Murphy's dire thoughts about the dissection become reality, as Dr. Park relates to him. Park insists that he leave the hospital “while you're still forgivable.” Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) also pleads with his prodigy to return home and be with Lea.

Lea runs the gauntlet of grief alone on ‘The Good Doctor’

On the homefront, Lea grapples with every dream, hope, plan, and memory for her daughter that she held so dearly only days before. She wanders between the couch and the bed, with no solace from her mother's persistent calls or the pain. She determines to get dressed and make her way to work. All along the hallway, her eyes convey the effort it takes to muster the words of thanks to each well-wisher. One person stresses that “the same thing happened to me—twice.” Lea begins to realize that she and “The Good Doctor” are not able to push through this pain as though it were any other daily distress in life.

Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson) offers her truly sympathetic condolences.

She relates her grandmother's funeral and the tributes from all the ladies of the church in their finest dresses and hats. She describes the special message given by the pastor. In closing, she says “we said goodbye to the past—you said goodbye to the future.” The loss of an “expectant child” leaves many without words. Simply being present through tears, anger, and loss can mean the world in millions of spoken and unspoken ways. The empathetic interplay shines on “The Good Doctor.”

Without Shaun’s presence, there is no opportunity for the couple to process emotion together. “The Good Doctor” could have done much more good at her side.

Another gesture that speaks volumes is that Shaun is taking comfort from his toy scalpel-- the cherished gift saved for the most needed intervention.

Lea starts to tell “The Good Doctor” about the possibilities in support groups and how the efforts to “push through” are failing. “I can't keep feeling this way” he relents after describing his day. The conversation is cut short due to the revelation that Artie is still in danger-- he rushes to the surgical team.

No other drama in TV Shows creates captivating relationships like “The Good Doctor.” In a strident, but hilarious exchange on the phone with his mother not-quite in-law, Shaun abandons courtesy, telling her how stupid it is not to consider a dinosaur onesie as appropriate for girls as for boys. His directness may never score high on the decorum scale, but this is definitely comic relief, Shaun Murphy style.

Claire loses her hero, ‘The Good Doctor’ witnesses one

Both doctors Lim and Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) are in disbelief with the level of deception and cover that Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) is willing to provide to her patient, Senator Clark (Cynthia Stevenson). Dr. Browne is an unabashed supporter of the politician, the stakes her public life as an uplifter and advocate for the people. The senator is facing life-and-death issues with a possible brain aneurysm. She asks Claire to supply her with a passable lie about her condition that she could feed to her public and not become ammunition for her opposition. Little room for redemption lies in this storyline from “The Good Doctor.” Senator Clark directs that her campaign manager hack make her health decisions-- she doesn't want her husband to know her circumstances.

Fortunately, the senator’s surgery is a success thanks to the team. The blinders fall off for Claire as a Clark believer when she recounts to the politician how she relied on the inspiration of the story of Evie Sinclair to redirect her life. Sinclair was represented as a special needs student who overcame struggles within her family to attend high school. Clark confessed that her “wonderful story,” a fabricated lie, had helped her win voters and pass legislation to help millions. “I'm proud of that lie,” she concludes. Claire leaves the room. During a greeting to a group of followers gathered at the hospital, Clark refers to “a little boy” she knows. Dr. Browne knows now that the character is just another part of a story crafted out of thin air.

The next news cycle is all that matters, not another lie.

The team tells “The Good Doctor” to get out of the OR when he races in with another concern for Artie, but this one is different and truly deadly. He explains a congenital heart defect at the exact time that the patient begins to crash. Dr. Nakano sees that Dr. Murphy is right, and invites him to be part of the process to open up the patient and install the life-saving valve. “The Good Doctor” is in awe of the surgeon’s expertise and knowledge. “You're very good,” he praises in those rare, hushed tones. Nakano graciously accepts the compliment, but after the procedure, he announces his decision to quit surgery. He fails to perform a final lavage until a nurse prompts him.

He knows that if he begins to forget small things, it's only a matter of time before other, greater things suffer. Dr. Andrews goes to be with his colleague and mentor in support.

“The Good Doctor” goes home to give his long-awaited support to Lea. She immediately owns up to not calling the landlord about the broken disposal. She melts into Shaun’s arms, declaring that they're going to “get bugs” because of the dishes not being washed. In a gentle sway, the two, at last, become one in the loss they refused to grieve. Healing only happens when the hurt is allowed to express itself. These broken hearts can find their way again. The Daily Express via MSN confirms loads of fan love and support for the wrenching storyline in a May 18 feature.

A camping getaway seems made to order on “The Good Doctor” Season 4 finale next week. The medical drama has become a marvel at crafting cliffhangers for fans. Lea looks to become a makeshift surgeon to her man, after a fall, so be prepared to perch on the edge of any seat handy. Viewers craving to see Lea having a heroic day at work can watch the rebroadcast of the February 22 episode, “Decrypt,” on June 5, as Broadway World notes. Season 5 is just over the horizon, too.