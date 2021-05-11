As tense and tumultuous as Lea’s situation was on the last episode of “The Good Doctor,” “Waiting,” which found Lea (Paige Spara) playing mediator and encourager between two mothers divergent on their views but facing the death of their sons, at least the final scare was saved for the final seconds. In this week's May 10 Episode 16 of Season 4, “Dr. Ted,” the expectant parents are on the edge in every sense, struggling with every emotion and clinging to the hope of the future as a family of three.

“The Good Doctor” (Freddie Highmore) can protect his love from a lunging mother, but despite his exhaustive list of potential harms to their unborn daughter, he cannot predict or prevail against every possibility of danger or loss.

All any mother and father can do is hope and prepare as best as possible for their progeny.

On the other side of life, Dr. Wolke (Noah Galvin) struggles with an elderly, but ever-spirited terminal patient, Maxine Stanley (Veronica Cartwright), who wants her parting to be on her own terms and decisions, not dictated by every extreme to preserve function and breathing, which is far from life. “The Good Doctor” presents the perplexities of life in human terms more sublimely than its contenders among medical TV Shows, and this hour is tough, but tremendously performed by the entire ensemble cast, with much credit to the writers. To bring a child into this world is the most marvelous adventure and the most extreme risk, just as living a full life, filled with hurt, love, and unforeseen risks in every direction are the most daring choices of all.

Babies don't come with handbooks on ‘The Good Doctor’

The old adage is so true in this scenario. Even in utero, no one is sure of what is happening to the daughter that Lea and “The Good Doctor long to welcome. At 22 weeks, she is short of “viability,” for C-section and life support. The mommy assures Dr. Browne (Antonio Thomas) Dr.

Allen (Bria Samone Henderson) and Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) that she wouldn't choose to be at any other hospital, under any other care, than with this team. She admits that “having a medical genius for a boyfriend does have its downside,” as she relates. Shaun makes no headway with his risk-benefit approach to crisis-- not one so close to home.

He tries everything as a distraction, even going into Maxine's surgery to show how “not distracted” he is.

Early in the situation, Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) brings a teddy bear gift for Lea. Of course, “The Good Doctor” states all the reasons why a stuffed toy isn't a safe choice for an infant, but “Dr. Ted.” (complete with lab coat and stethoscope) is intended to lighten the load for the parents. As always, the mentor urges Shaun to find joy and excitement in the waiting, even in the stress of the situation. Lea falls in love with the little friend, relating how “dad and Dr. Ted” saved their little girl’s life.

Sadly, though, it isn't long before further exploration uncovers a condition with the fetal blood vessels at risk of rupture at the vaginal opening.

Surgery is a must. Despite his protest, “The Good Doctor” is disallowed from the surgical team for obvious reasons, much beyond his assertion that he legally doesn't qualify as “family.” The conundrum is highlighted in a May 9 feature from Showbiz CheatSheet. Observing from above, Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) recalls the “flawlessly” performed aortic dissection Shaun performed that caused her to consider the senior resident her equal, and perhaps more. Showing warm honesty, she promises that Lea “is in good hands,” even if they don't belong to Shaun. Prior to surgery, Shaun offers Lea his most sacred inspiration—the toy scalpel from Steve. “I love you, too” she replies.

Maxine wants her final choices ‘my way’ on ‘The Good Doctor’

In one of the finest guest performances of the season, Veronica Cartwright delivers a delicious Maxine. The character has been through cancer, chemo, and almost all the ups and downs that life can bring. She is perfectly fine with passing at 87 in the ER. Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) stresses that a “Do Not Resuscitate” (DNR) is already on record. Wolke pushes that epinephrine is still available as an option when she “crashes.” Park is astounded to hear blood flow before the patient fully awakes and is fully exasperated with the “bozos” who revived her. As it turns out, none of her team can take credit for a miracle in this result on “The Good Doctor.”

Maxine has a heart pump that was installed during her cancer regimen.

Since the device can't be turned off, she demands that it be taken out. Hence, the robotic surgery interrupted by “The Good Doctor” and led by Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) is a success. During a game of mah-jongg, the headstrong patient persists that she wants to die “with a song in my heart and a drink in my hand” on the dance floor. Asher can't shake his yearning for more time with his departed grandmother, his Bubbe, who died years earlier. He explains to Shaun in a touching story how she always “saw me,” so different than his other family members. She supplied him with wonderful, verboten surprises that he still remembers. “Time is hope,” the insightful resident offers to his medical mentor.

“The Good Doctor” tries to support Lea by giving her a little more time for hope amid another devastating blow.

Leave it to Maxine to throw a magnificent and tasty bash to say goodbye. She rents out a huge food truck, decorates it in dazzling lights, and sits like a queen in her hospital gown. She guzzles favorite drinks and tells favorite stories, like her baseball favorites with Dr. Glassman. The president of the hospital tells her what a pleasure she has been and how delicious the dinner is. She entertains until she is back in her hospital bed. She expects to go quickly because she declined antibiotics after her procedure. Dr. Glassman bluntly confronts but does not out and out accuse, Dr.

Wolke of sneaking the drugs to Maxine's IV. He demands “You gotta make this right.” The next day, discharge orders are given, knowing full well that home care instructions will be trashed. Asher also presents Maxine with Aid In Dying directives, offering to take her through them. She delves into some of her favorite times in life, detailing how the people who shared them are gone now. She has no reason to look forward to being home alone. Asher, at last, sees her.

Dr. Ted stays behind on ‘The Good Doctor’

Despite making it through the first surgery, Lea frighteningly and quickly succumbs to a pulmonary embolism. Dr. Browne discovers that a blood clot embedded in the umbilical cord is blocking breathing capacity for the baby, and won't allow her lung capacity.

Dr. Lim and the team can only offer the painful truth that “nothing anyone could have done” would stop this tragedy. Relinquishing his distance, “The Good Doctor” goes to Lea, and his face alone conveys the dreaded truth. She weeps in anguish.

“I don't want you to fix it,” Lea stresses to “The Good Doctor” in one moving exchange. “I want you to believe for me that we're going to be like them,” as a couple leaves from the hospital, baby in tow. In another capture of life that only “The Good Doctor” could so deftly convey, Lea laughs with her medical team over the lessons of life. Claire remarks that the death of Melendez proved to her that “life isn't something you control-- it's something you share.” Dr.

Allen takes the ribbing in stride after telling her story of losing Junior-- a tortoise, not a child. Exquisitely subtle, the dialogue extols the uniquely human ability to rise from grief.

In another wonderful, wordless performance, “The Good Doctor” rushes into Glassman's arms after one of his characteristic “Hey’s” to Shaun. The gesture rings with courage, sorrow, and unshakable connection.

Wrenching choices are still there for Shaun and Lea. The maturing mother and “The Good Doctor” have to decide whether she will have a D&C or go through labor to allow her to hold the baby at least once. Shaun’s eyes well with tears, as they have in many pivotal scenes. Lea determines that she won't go through labor to not take their baby home.

Shaun is at her side as she goes under anesthesia for the D&C. Every member of “The Good Doctor’s” circle reflects on personal experience of having a family. The grief endured by this couple is theirs alone. The story of pregnancy loss is seldom fully told, and this episode brings this kind of shadowed grief to the forefront in a much-needed way for millions of parents. No parent should ever feel slighted, wronged, or shamed in this situation. The desperate need is for support, time, and caring hearts and shoulders. After the final credits, viewers are directed to RTZHope.org for resources and support. Bravo to “The Good Doctor.”

Every familiar face gazes in empathy as the couple leaves the hospital for home.

The view is painful but necessary, even though TV Fanatic’s May 10 coverage tends to disagree. Healing is a long process, physically and emotionally. “The Good Doctor” and Lea start with a little TV and orange juice on their green couch. Next week's season finale will show how the two bear up under the unfathomable strain. Fans can take comfort in the guarantee of Season 5 to take “The Good Doctor” on further journeys, and undoubtedly joys along the way.