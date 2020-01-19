Now that "Bad Boys For Life [VIDEO]" is in theaters, reports have come out saying Sony is already in the early stages of developing a fourth film for the "Bad Boys" franchise. Sony is making the moves to develop a fourth entry, expanding on the buddy cop film series that began in 1995. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Chris Bremner, who was a part of "Bad Boys for Life," is returning to write the script.

Both Smith and Lawrence are expected to return. The third film has been receiving plenty of positive reviews, and despite the "One last time," lines, there's still plenty of room for a sequel by the end.

Bremner's schedule is beginning to stack up, as he is also starting to write "National Treasure 3" for Disney, along with other projects. The third film was previously sold as a last fling for the characters, but the movie's box office success has led to Sony reversing course and going back for more.

Fourth film in the works but no plot details yet

No details emerged on what story the fourth film will tell. However, the open ending of the third film pretty much suggested that the franchise would continue.

"Bad Boys for Life" follows Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett reuniting one last time to solve a string of murders. The crimes are tied to an old case that involved Lowrey putting his life in jeopardy.

The film struggled to get developed, spending more than a decade in the flux, with several writers and directors attached. Production was finally greenlit in 2018, and filming took place in 2019 in Atlanta and Miami.

The film co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano returned as police chief. The third film earned the best opening for the buddy-cop franchise, outperforming the first two films.

'Bad Boys for Life' now the top-grossing film of the franchise.

"Bad Boys for Life" has become the most expensive movie in the franchise, with a $90 million budget, and it's now on track to top the trilogy in box office earnings.

The first film grossed $141 million globally and "Bad Boys II" grossed $270 million globally. This latest film has earned a 75 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. IndieWire called it a thoughtful action flick.

No word came out on whether Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return for the fourth film, and also no word on whether current directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the fourth film.

Fans will definitely return to their local cinemas to watch the fourth chapter of the hit franchise. The Hollywood Reporter has reported that fans will not have to wait long for the fourth film. Smith recently said that if fans liked "Bad Boys for Life," then Bad Boys 4 was definitely a possibility. We will just have to wait and see what the fourth film brings us.

