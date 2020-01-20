Sony Pictures is seeing dollar signs at the box office, thanks to the release of "Bad Boys For Life." The box office opening weekend for the latest chapter in the franchise was massive, with the movie bringing in millions and breaking some records in the process.

Variety has reported that the film has raked in $73 million in North America over the Martin Luther King, Jr. 4-day weekend. The film has shattered projections, adding $40 million overseas for a global box office total of over $100 million.

The buddy-cop film opened in 4,000 theaters in the United States. From Thursday to Friday, "Bad Boys For Life," earned $23 million, and $22 million on Saturday. $17.1 million Sunday and an estimated $11 million on Monday.

'Bad Boys' major windfall guarantees a fourth film

This latest chapter has become the franchise's installment with the highest opening weekend. "Bad Boys II" had a $46 million opening and "Bad Boys" opened with $15 million. This is not the only record "Bad Boys For Life" as we enter the second week.

"Bad Boys For Life," is Sony's biggest R-rated opening ever and the second-highest opening in January of all time. This has become Martin Lawrence's biggest opening film in his career to date. "Bad Boys For Life," has outperformed in every regard, and garnered heaps of praise.

Sony has already confirmed "Bad Boys 4" is in development [VIDEO], and if the success keeps happening, Sony could see greater returns with the next chapter.

Sony continues its string of successes as "Jumanji: The Next Level," continues to bring in money, generating $273 million in 39 days.

Sony rises while Universal struggles

While Sony continues to succeed, Universal gambled and lost big with Robert Downey Jr. and "Dolittle." This was Robert Downey Jr.'s first movie since "Avengers: Endgame." They pinned their hopes on a reboot of "Dr. Dolittle." The movie finished second with $22.5 million, which is a brutal place for a film that had a $175 million budget.

Overseas, it's not looking any better.

Universal continues to see losses, as they are also the studio behind "Cats," which bombed at the box office. However, they did see some positive returns with "1917," as it continues to do well in theaters, after its massive Golden Globes win. The World War I film raked in another $22 million through the holiday weekend.

The latest chapter in the franchise is arguably the best entry and saw the results of that in the box office numbers.

Moviegoers flocked to the internet to share their positive opinions of the film. This latest film is unlike most sequels as both stars return and deal with their own mortality and the mortality of their hero ways.