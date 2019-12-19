"star wars'" JJ Abrams directs this ninth and final installment of the "Skywalker saga." It falls in the genre of sci-fi and it has fueled the imagination of viewers for four decades. At the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” in London, the director hoped fans will come to watch the movie with an open mind. He went on to add that viewers have their preferences. Some might like the movie others might not. Hardly any film can win over all sections of the audience. Director JJ Abrams added that “even those who are pre-determined to hate the movie” could find something in it worth appreciating.

He was happy with the film and the way everyone contributed.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - @katiebarnfield on the blue carpet with @johnboyega with a surprise present... pic.twitter.com/diCVGL9fty — ITV London (@itvlondon) December 18, 2019

Sky News quotes him as saying, "I'm really happy with the job that everyone did, it really blows my mind." The storyline remains shrouded in mystery but Daisy Ridley who portrays the character of Rey confirms that there are no loose ends as such. There have been efforts to tie them up.

She is finally bidding goodbye after portraying the role of Rey for three films and she describes it as "weird." She admits things will change after January – in fact, "it'll be very strange."

What other actors say

Anthony Daniels has been associated with the franchise since 1977. He was the Star Wars legend and portrayed the role of C3PO in all the stories. In his opinion, the franchise will not disappoint the fans but will leave the stage with a bang. Having been an integral part of the setup, he is confident that “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” will not end in a whimper.

In the lead roles of Kylo Ren and Rey, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley deliver the most complex emotional performances of the entire nine-film saga https://t.co/PzVa7BZaew — The Economist (@EconCulture) December 18, 2019

Sky News adds that Richard E.Grant is another actor who has fond memories to share.

He is now in his 60s and was a drama student in 1977. His entry into the folds of the franchise was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. The movie will release in UK cinemas on Thursday.

End of an era for the Skywalker saga

According to Daily Mail UK, “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” has left critics in a quandary. The plot of the story has surprises. Director JJ Abrams hinted about reuniting Rey, Finn and Poe on-screen. It seems Emperor Palpatine returns with Rey (Daisy Ridley) while The Resistance is trying to locate him. Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is also searching for him.

The film has a runtime of more than two hours. Some people feel it is difficult to compress too much into that slot. The lead characters move between planets and keep meeting new faces. This movie is the fifth film of the franchise in five years and Disney wants to take a break to avoid fatigue.

It has plans to revive the "Star Wars" films from 2022, with two more in 2024 and 2026. The names of the films and directors are anybody’s guess. It might be the end of an era for the "Skywalker" saga but not for "Star Wars" because these are sci-fi films. Movies of this genre have a universal appeal and offer unlimited scope to the animation team to innovate.