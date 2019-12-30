When you are beautiful and famous, it isn’t usually a problem getting a date. However, it is likely that sometimes this can be overpowering. Meanwhile, a dating app, like Bumble, can separate the wheat from the chaff and come up with likely dates.

As reported by MSN, Sharon Stone, now 62, signed up for the Bumble dating app but was blocked, because so many users believed hers to be a fake profile. Now she wants to get going again with her search for a suitable date.

Fake profile reports on Bumble

The famous star of the film “Basic Instinct” (1992) was justifiably shocked when she tried to enter the Bumble app but found she was blocked. On questioning this, she was told a number of users had reported her profile as fake. Stone headed to Twitter to make herself heard, asking Bumble if being her was “exclusionary.”

AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝 — Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019

As noted by the BBC, Clare O’Connor, editorial director of Bumble, told Stone to trust them, and that they definitely wanted her on the Hive.

Sharon was then unblocked and can carry on with her search for love, based on location. In fact, Bumble told her she can get “back to Bumbling” once again. Keeping with the bee theme, she told Stone she hopes she finds her honey.

About Bumble

If you are still using Tinder and feel like a change, Bumble is an alternative dating app, connecting users according to location and whether they are looking for friendship, romance or any other type of relationship.

The major difference with this dating app is that women must first initiate contact with the desired partner and send the first message. Once two users “match” and they like each other, they can begin to communicate and eventually plan on meeting in person.

Whitney Wolfe Herd is the founder and CEO of Bumble and said they are taking note of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements and wish to empower women with their dating app by giving them the choice to make the first contact.

Sharon Stone and fame

Stone first came to notice in the gripping 1992 film “Basic Instinct,” where she played a predatory lover opposite Michael Douglas. The film is best remembered for a startling scene where she was under police interrogation and uncrossed her legs. As she was clad in a short skirt and wore no underwear, this action was what first got the attention of Douglas’ character.

Stone has also starred in a number of films during the 80s and 90s. These include the sci-fi thriller “Total Recall,” as well as the hit films “Casino” and “The Mighty.” She has been married twice, first to Michael Greenburg, a film producer, and to Phil Bronstein, a journalist.

She divorced Bronstein in 2004 and officially made herself available to dating on James Corden’s “Late Late Show” last year.

When asked what she was looking for in a man, Stone said she likes them tall. Or according to her fellow guest, Elton John, she was looking for a "big one," which caused her to have hysterics. Readers can watch the fun below.