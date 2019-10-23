After waiting over a decade for a sequel to the popular "Zombieland," the kick-b*tt team of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) are back to their old ways but with even more laughs. Tallahassee and Columbus are back to their bickering old ways. Wichita is dealing with being in a relationship crisis and Wichita is itching to leave the nest and find someone her age.

With time comes experience, and they are more skilled in killing zombies.

Little Rock has gone from a young girl to a rebellious teenager, ignoring the overbearing Tallahassee. This time Little Rock is who sends the gang on an unexpected adventure while having their world turned upside down. As a moviegoer, you may have second thoughts about watching "Zombieland: Double Tap." After watching it twice, the more I love and appreciate the sequel.

Most sequels get a bad rep, not as much as reboots. Sequels are still not often favorable. "Double Tap," changes the game. Some sequels have ruined a good story, and therefore it's best to quit while you're ahead. However, if done right, sequels can expand a story and possibly be even better than the original.

'Double Tap' proves that sequels can work

"Thor: Ragnarok" has become the best sequel and film in the series.

Franchises like "John Wick" offer different things as well. It's not often that a sequel becomes better than the original, but that should not matter anyway. We should just enjoy the original for what it is and watch the sequel because we miss the beloved characters. Moviegoers could potentially enjoy sequels more often if they just viewed them as supplements.

"Zombieland: Double Tap," is definitely a comedic winner.

It brings back some of the gags we loved, but also adds a new angle to make it feel fresh and new. We meet several new characters that are spread throughout the film. The story our characters go through helps them complete their growth and decide what they really want in this zombie apocalypse life.

'Zombieland' should have focused more on the undead

"Double Tap," failed to dig deeper into the undead.

Our beloved characters were introduced to a new string of zombies, some more clever than others. The "Hawking" zombie is smarter and harder to kill, while others such as the "Homer" zombie are not worth a bullet. Originally, I thought this movie was going somewhere with this, possibly leading to a huge moment with these monsters. However, it doesn't go anywhere and it feels pointless to have brought them up at all.

You can't really blame "Zombieland" for that. The films are not here to make us think or surprise us with twists and turns, it's just here to give us a good time and be sure that we do, too. They achieved that goal completely and it's definitely worth spending a few hours watching at the movie theater.