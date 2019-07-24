The CW Arrowverse is getting prepared for a new hero when "Batwoman" premieres, bringing fans into a post-Batman Gotham world for the rise of a new hero complete with her own demons in the popular DC environment.

At San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that 'Batwoman' will be part of the Arrowverse [VIDEO], while fans were getting their hopes up that they might witness the heroine fight some of the Arrowverse villains in Gotham. Those hopes have been shattered as news that Batwoman would be facing her own foes.

'Batwoman' digging up new villains and heroes

'Batwoman' executive producer Caroline Dries told fans at Comic-Con that the show will be introducing fans into the massive Arrowverse, which means they won't be recycling villains who have already appeared on the DC shows: 'Arrow,' 'The Flash,' 'Legends of Tomorrow,' and 'Supergirl.' Dries said that they will be using a new chapter of villains. Dries has said that instead of repeating villains, they will be doing a deep dive into the massive DC universe for villains and heroes.

Dries did say that there will be one villain that fans will recognize from the Batman comics: Tommy Elliot. During the 'Batwoman' panel, it was revealed that Kate Kane/Batwoman will find herself being hunted by Batman's enemies. This revealed that the series will feature Tommy Elliot who will become the supervillain Hush over the course of the first season.

Supervillain Hush was originally a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne

The villain Hush created Jeph Loeb and first debuted in the 12-part Batman story told through the pages Batman #608-619.

Hush was a bandage-covered man, that was set on sabotaging Batman. It was eventually revealed that Hush was once a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne, but when Bruce's parents were murdered and Bruce inherited the family fortune, Tommy became resentful and he attempted to kill his parents to inherit their wealth. His resentment of Bruce Wayne only grew over time.

With Hush set to appear on 'Batwoman,' many fans are speculating that we could possibly see Batman show up on the show eventually.

Both executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter have not shot that possibility down, however, the use of Batman is up to DC and Warner Bros.

During the Comic-Con panel, Dries made a surprise announcement that Burt Ward, would appear during the Arrowverse' 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover. Ward is best known for playing Robin in the 1960s 'Batman' TV series. Unfortunately, Ruby Rose was unable to attend the Comic-Con panel because she was filming the show.

She sent fans an Instagram video saying she was working on an ambitious episode.'