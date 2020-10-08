As occurs during every election season, a vice-presidential debate takes place between each presidential candidate's running mate. President Trump's running mate Vice President Mike Pence was debating against Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris. Here are the biggest things that came out of the one and only vice-presidential debate for 2020.

COVID-19

As most would assume, the Coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, was the topic that primarily dominated the debate and was also the topic that got things started. Senator Harris mentioned how the Trump administration and the president himself had failed the American people and has become the biggest failure in American history.

She also said that the Trump administration knew what was going on in regards to COVID-19 but hid the fact from the American people. This got Pence to bring up the H1N1 Flu virus which originated when Joe Biden was vice president under Barack Obama.

Economy

As President Donald Trump created historic tax cuts for businesses, Kamala Harris stated clearly that, if Biden were to be elected President, he would raise taxes on businesses and take back those tax cuts on day one. She also mentioned how 22 million jobs have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Pence mentioned that when Biden was vice president, 200,000 manufacturing jobs were taken away and that the Trump administration brought them back and the manufacturing industry as a whole.

Climate change

A big thing among Democrats, regarding climate change, is the Green New Deal which has been praised by people on the left. Some of these people include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. While talking about climate change during the debate, the Green New Deal was brought up by Mike Pence.

He mentioned how it would harm American energy and that it would cost over $2 trillion.

Other information from the debate