California has had to roll back its efforts to reopen the economy because of COVID-19. The contagious nature of the disease led to restrictions that had a cascading effect on businesses, especially those with direct links with social activities. Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, decided to close down bars due to COVID-19.

Simultaneously, there will be the closure of restaurants, movie theaters, and museums. People come to these venues in large numbers to relax and enjoy some quality time with their families and friends, but COVID-19 prevents such social activities.

Other locations frequented by the people would also down their shutters like places of worship, fitness centers, hair salons, barbershops, and malls.

The state is witnessing a surge in infections and deaths, and such measures were necessary. Obviously, there has to be a rollback of reopening efforts.

The Guardian quotes Gavin Newsom saying - "It's incumbent on all of us to recognize, soberly, that Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon." He has advised Californians to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

The state has witnessed a rise in the number of cases per day and the positivity rate. The number of cases is around 320,000, with deaths more than 7000. Unless checked, the situation could spiral out of control.

BREAKING: California to close indoor restaurants, movie theaters and bars statewide as coronavirus cases risehttps://t.co/qHUsCanHuN — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 13, 2020

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc

John Hopkins University is maintaining the record of the number of infections and deaths.

The figures are shocking, but US President Donald Trump continues to downplay the crisis. In his opinion, the rising numbers of infections are results of increased testing. He even went to the extent of claiming that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "lying" about coronavirus.

There is desperation all around, and neither political leaders nor experts have any solution to offer.

The virus has got the whole world stumped. It has its origin in China, and the worst part is that it does not have any known vaccine. Scientists around the world are trying to find an antidote.

Studies affected by COVID-19

The Guardian says California is a state that took action to check the pandemic's spread in the initial stages.

Suddenly, things took a severe turn. Governor Newsom had to delay the statewide reopening, given the COVID-19 getting worse. Los Angeles and San Diego are the largest school districts, and they have decided to continue with online classes throughout the fall semester. The decision has not gone down well with Donald Trump. His response was - "You're losing a lot of lives by keeping things closed."

Breaking News: California is imposing a sweeping statewide rollback of its reopening, moving to close all bars and indoor dining and some other businesses.https://t.co/4prLfELEhT — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 13, 2020

Three states take action to tackle COVID-19

According to CNN, California, New Mexico, and Oregon, have taken action to fight COVID-19.

The states reinstated restrictions that had been in place earlier to contain the pandemic.

They took such activities because of the surge in cases across the United States and within their borders. Many other states have suspended reopening businesses or reintroduced measures to arrest the spread of the virus. The governors of California and New Mexico have gone in for imposing restrictions on dining apart from other methods aimed at reducing overcrowding.

The governor of Oregon expanded rules on face coverings. These will include outdoor gatherings where it is difficult to maintain social distancing. California is one of the states that has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases and is not the only one to rollback reopening options.

The safety of the people is now the deciding factor, and it is overriding all other issues. There are reports that COVID-19 is affecting the mental health of individuals. It is understandable because suddenly, there is a feeling of helplessness among the young and the old.