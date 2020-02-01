The "90 Day Fiance" star Michael had a tough time when his K-1 visa was declined. It looked like his relationship with Angela was over. A lot of fans were interested in knowing if the relationship would continue or if it was just going to lead to a breakup. However, the couple decided to do a traditional wedding in Nigeria and it was successful.

On January 27, 2020, Angela and Michael got in Lagos, Nigeria. In 2019, Michael's green card had issues, and they were not able to wed in the United States which is probably why they had to execute the wedding in Nigeria.

Angela and Michael wedding videos

Angela didn't show pictures of her wedding with Michael on her Instagram but people who went to their wedding took pictures and videos and were able to share them on the internet. It was a surprise to see that they got married because Angela said: "If Michael fails this interview, I told him we’re probably done.’ What else is there to do? I don’t have the strength. I’m not getting younger. It’s either the K-1 or K-done."

In one of the videos, It shows Angela and Michael dancing and people throwing money at the couple just the way it's done in a Nigerian wedding.

Angela is wearing a red gown, while Michael is wearing a white suit. The couple looks very happy being together.

The video below shows Angela and Michael. Angela is wearing a beautiful white gown as Michael wore a white suit at the wedding.

Angela and Michael traditional marriage

Angela shared a video of their traditional wedding. She and Michael wore a white and blue Yoruba attire.

At the beginning of the video, she says: "you can not imagine how much I cut out of my comfort zone for this." For someone like her, who might not know how Nigerian marriages are done, it will be a very new thing and could be an uncomfortable event.

Couple could return to '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'

Since Michael K-1 visa has been declined, the chance of him returning to the United States is meager. We might not see him featured on the "90 Day Fiance" show again, but it's possible to see the couple featured on the "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way." A lot of fans will be happy to see the couple return back to the show.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple Angela and Michael, who successfully got married on January 27.

The wedding is good news for their supporters. After problems with Michael's visa, it should be a shock to most people seeing Angela flying down to Nigeria to get married to Michael, which shows excellent love coming from the "90 Day Fiance" star, Angela and Michael. Most people who watched the video said they were not surprised that Angela and Michael got married because they believed she still loved Michael.