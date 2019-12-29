Disney+ has finally aired the final episode of the first season of their popular "Star Wars" show "The Mandalorian." This week's episode "Redemption," was directed by the Marvel alumni and Disney director Taika Waititi. The episode begins just moments after the closing of last week's episode, as two troopers are zooming across the desert with Baby Yoda in tow. The two troopers reach their rendezvous point but are told to wait, as Moff Gideon is apparently upset about something.

The scout troopers are actually cameos by Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally, two hilarious actors that add humor to the series.

"Redemption" has become the show's best episode, thanks to the banter between Pally and Sudeikis, as well as Greef Karga's moments with Baby Yoda. All these moments delivered stronger than most of the moments in "The Rise of Skywalker." Waititi's comedic timing only adds to the humor already given to him thanks to Sudeikis and Pally. The episode was a major standout, with plenty of action, surprise, and thrills.

'Redemption' brought us a better understanding of Mando

Die-hard "Star Wars" fans should not at all be surprised by the revelations in "Redemption." Last November, show lead' Pedro Pascal actually gave away Mando's real name Din Djardin.

Over the course of the first season, we were given glimpses into Mando's childhood. Mando's story as a child protected from the empire draws parallels to "Star Wars" lore such as Jyn Erso in "Rogue One," and Rey in the Skywalker Saga.

It surprised some to see how much Moff Gideon knew about Mando, Cara Dune and Greef Karga, just moments after landing in town. Unlike past "Star Wars," creative teams, the reveals were more about understandings instead of surprises. This episode revealed that Cara is from Leia's homeworld of Alderaan. Greef was once a magistrate. "The Mandalorian," finally filled in some gaps about the Mandalorian and his character, including his distrust of droids.

"The Mandalorian," partially wraps up the story and opens new doors

The Mandalorian finally meets is match in the form of the reprogrammed IG-11, who has now become some type of nanny droid, flying around Nevarro and trying to protect Baby Yoda.

"The Mandalorian," ends the season, with Mando and Baby Yoda heading away from Razor Crest, leaving a trail of dead Stormtroopers in their wake.

This time they are leaving friends and enemies behind. "The Mandalorian," story arc has been partially concluded, while also partially expanded, as the storyline concludes, but opening a door for new planets, aliens and cameos next fall. "The Mandalorian," has so many mysteries to explore, including the homeworld of Yoda's species.