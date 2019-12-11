With the NBA regular season nearly 30 percent over, we are beginning to have a good idea who the most exceptional players have been so far in the 2019-20 season.

With that, let’s take a look at who this season’s NBA All-Stars should be at the moment. While the All-Star Game is now two teams drafted by the leading vote-getter in each conference, according to Bleacher Report, 12 players in each conference will be in the game. The 10 starters (five in each conference, two backcourt and three frontcourt) will be the first 10 players drafted.

The 14 reserves (seven in each conference, two backcourt, three frontcourt, and two wild cards) will be drafted after.

As a subjective list, there is sure to be plenty of debate as to who belongs. Apologies to Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Eric Bledsoe, Devonte’ Graham, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Zach LaVine, Bam Adebayo, and Fred VanVleet in the Eastern Conference as well as Andrew Wiggins, Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell, CJ McCollum, Jamal Murray, Chris Paul, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams in the Western Conference.

All stats listed are from games played through December 10 and were found at Basketball-Reference.

Eastern Conference starters

Backcourt - Kemba Walker, Celtics (21 G, 21.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 42.0% FG, 40.3% 3PT, 91.2% FT)

Backcourt - Bradley Beal, Wizards (23 G, 27.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 7.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 44.8% FG, 33.0% 3PT, 83.5% FT)

Frontcourt - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (24 G, 30.9 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 56.4% FG, 31.9% 3PT, 58.8% FT)

Frontcourt - Jimmy Butler, Heat (20 G, 20.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 7.0 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 43.1% FG, 30.4% 3PT, 82.7% FT)

Frontcourt - Joel Embiid, 76ers (20 G, 22.0 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 45.8% FG, 30.0% 3PT, 81.0% FT)

The toughest choice here was in the frontcourt between Butler and Pascal Siakam. While the Wizards do not have a strong record, Beal often single-handedly keeps the team in games and has played well enough to earn a starting spot.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. NBA

Eastern Conference reserves

Backcourt - Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets (23 G, 20.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 6.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 42.6% FG, 31.2% 3PT, 85.0% FT)

Backcourt - Ben Simmons, 76ers (23 G, 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 8.4 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 57.0% FG, 2-5 3PT, 57.3% FT)

Frontcourt - Pascal Siakam, Raptors (23 G, 24.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 45.8% FG, 36.4% 3PT, 81.1% FT)

Frontcourt - Andre Drummond, Pistons (24 G, 17.5 PPG, 16.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.7 SPG, 1.9 BPG, 53.8% FG, 0-12 3PT, 63.9% FT)

Frontcourt - Domantas Sabonis, Pacers (22 G, 18.4 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 51.1% FG, 19.2% 3PT, 77.5% FT)

Wild card - Jaylen Brown, Celtics (19 G, 20.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 50.2% FG, 37.6% 3PT, 73.0% FT)

Wild card - Khris Middleton, Bucks (17 G, 17.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 48.9% FG, 40.0% 3PT, 89.4% FT)

The toughest omission was Trae Young, who clearly has the statistics to back an All-Star appearance, as well as marked improvement in his accuracy from the field in his rookie year.

Atlanta’s 6-18 record doesn’t help his case though, and it seems necessary to include two Celtics and two Bucks due to their overwhelming success early on. Brown gets the slight edge over Jayson Tatum for Boston, and likewise with Middleton over Eric Bledsoe for Milwaukee.

Western Conference starters

Backcourt - Luka Doncic, Mavericks (23 G, 30.0 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.1 BPG, 47.6% FG, 32.0% 3PT, 81.4% FT)

Backcourt - James Harden, Rockets (23 G, 38.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 7.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 43.1% FG, 33.8% 3PT, 87.9% FT)

Frontcourt - LeBron James, Lakers (24 G, 25.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 10.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 50.1% FG, 36.4% 3PT, 70.5% FT)

Frontcourt - Anthony Davis, Lakers (23 G, 27.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.7 BPG, 50.7% FG, 33.3% 3PT, 87.0% FT)

Frontcourt - Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves (21 G, 26.1 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 51.6% FG, 42.4% 3PT, 80.0% FT)

There shouldn’t be much debate that thus far in the season, these are the five players who should start in the All-Star Game in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard would most certainly be the most notable omission, but he has missed seven games already this season (mostly due to load management).

Western Conference reserves

Backcourt - Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers (23 G, 26.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 7.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 44.8% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 91.4% FT)

Backcourt - Russell Westbrook, Rockets (21 G, 22.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.5 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 42.1% FG, 22.9% 3PT, 74.4% FT)

Frontcourt - Kawhi Leonard, Clippers (18 G, 25.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 44.7% FG, 33.0% 3PT, 85.3% FT)

Frontcourt - Nikola Jokic, Nuggets (22 G, 16.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 46.8% FG, 23.0% 3PT, 79.6% FT)

Frontcourt - Paul George, Clippers (14 G, 23.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 44.6% FG, 41.9% 3PT, 91.2% FT)

Wild card - Devin Booker, Suns (23 G, 25.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.3 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 51.4% FG, 41.5% 3PT, 90.8% 3PT)

Wild card - Rudy Gobert, Jazz (22 G, 14.4 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 1.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.8 BPG, 68.0% FG, 0-0 3PT, 61.5% FT)

Much like Young in the East, Brandon Ingram is having an All-Star worthy season, but his Pelicans are 6-18 just like the Hawks.

While others players such as Donovan Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins have put together much more gaudy scoring totals, Gobert’s presence on the defensive end could have him in line for a long-overdue first All-Star appearance.