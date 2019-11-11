It seems like “The Walking Dead” is getting closer to revealing more about the trauma that is haunting Siddiq (played by Avi Nash.) As noted by ComicBook.com, he’s clearly holding some sort of secret regarding his encounter with The Whisperers’ leader Alpha and that gruesome pike reveal in season 9’s penultimate episode “The Calm Before.”

Siddiq is the only survivor of the Alpha (Samantha Morton) massacre that left a total of ten people dead including Siddiq’s former assistant Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alana Masterson), and Henry (Matt Linz).

According to Siddiq himself, he was only left alive to tell what happened to the others. Ever since that gruesome event, Siddiq has been suffering from PTSD. He’s experiencing constant panic attacks and, every once in a while, he’s having flashbacks to that horrible night at the barn when he was forced to watch the murders and the subsequent decapitation of the victims. So far, he’s only told Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) about his PTSD.

What happened to Siddiq in 'Bonds?'

In “The Walking Dead,” season 10, episode 6 titled “Bonds” Siddiq and Dante are doing the best they can to combat the sickness that’s affecting more and more Alexandrians. After that, we see Siddiq resting with his baby daughter. He then focuses on the baby’s mouth which immediately triggers another one of his episodes.

Siddiq’s eyes close, and we hear what seems to be the breathing of Enid followed by Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst) saying, “Open your eyes.” When Siddiq finally opens his eyes, he finds himself outside with his baby daughter at the Alexandria windmill.

Interestingly enough “Open Your Eyes” is the title of the next week’s episode. This seems to indicate that we’ll learn more about whatever secret Siddiq is holding in the next week’s installment. Speaking of season 10 episode 7, its official synopsis reads: “Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uneasy; Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.”

Next week's episode could reveal what Siddiq's secret is

Although the episode’s description doesn’t mention Siddiq, the newly-released promo indicates Siddiq is going to be a huge part of the episode.

In the previous episode, we saw Siddiq’s flashbacks to the barn and Alpha admiring the bloodied blade she used to cut people’s heads, after which we heard her whisper, “Good.”

Season 10 Episode 7 could dive further into the events of season 9’s penultimate episode.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, “The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang said we’ll be seeing more of these flashbacks this season.

She further explained that season 10 will also deal with illusion, people’s fears, and the weight of the past on people.

“The Walking Dead” season 10 episode 7 titled “Open Your Eyes” will air on Sunday, November 17 at 9/8c on AMC.