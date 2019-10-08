In addition to the pomp and pageantry displayed while marking the Communist Party's 70th Anniversary, China has vowed to resist any "force" that may want to undermine its sovereignty and progress. According to Chinese Leader, Xi Jinping, "there is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation. No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation from forging ahead," he said.

The United States and the world are listening to the Chinese Premier's declarations.

China's growing military arsenal

In 2016, the Chinese government's official defense spending was put at $146 billion, which was an increase of 11 percent from the budgeted $131 billion in 2014. As part of the weaponry on display during the Anniversary celebrations, China unveiled its DF-17, a short-to-medium-range missile that can carry up to 10 independently targetable nuclear warheads. What is significant about the DF-17 is that it has an approximated range of 7,500 miles that puts the entire United States in range.

In recent years, China has been able to flex its military muscles by holding off countries such as Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, and others from compelling it to yield up their areas under the South China Sea. Despite the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) ruling against China, it has no immediate play to vacate the South China Sea, where civil and military constructions are already underway or have been completed.

Any military expansionism agenda?

It is not immediately clear from Xi's fiery speech that China will soon embark on any form of military expansionism agenda. However, efforts have been made by the Chinese leadership to maintain some forms of military bases in countries outside the Asian region.

As of today, China has set up military bases in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and Tajikistan. China's only military base on the African continent is located in Djibouti.

A new world order

It is no longer news that China is pushing toward establishing a new world order where military brinkmanship may, in the coming years, change hands. The Americans, Japanese, and others cannot continue to disregard the threat that may come with China ascending to a Superpower status.

Although Chinese leadership has expressed no interest in abandoning their "soft power" approach to world politics it's a matter of time to see how long that route will be plowed as China mulls the best way to rein in renegade countries like Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Most pundits believe that China might wait until its centenary Anniversary to unleash a military offensive against Taiwan and other breakaway Chinese communities.