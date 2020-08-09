President Trump has earned himself several sobriquets in his lifetime, some positive and negative, but the one that seems quite obvious in these last days of his presidency is that he is, no doubt, a "divisive figure".

Avoidance of multilateral approaches

For pulling the United States out of the most important international organizations, President Trump has clearly shown the world that he doesn't buy the idea of multilateral interactions. In October 2017, he announced that America was no longer willing to be a member of The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Similarly, in June 2018, he caused the United States to cease being a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). With these decisions, America virtually lost its leadership in the global campaigns for human rights and the quest for better educational, scientific, and cultural integrations around the globe.

The pandemic brouhaha

With over 165,000 recorded deaths from the COVID-19, the United States, under the Trump Administration, has, politics or sentiments apart, shoddily handled the pandemic. One of the reasons for this lackluster response to the Coronavirus menace might be his unguarded decision to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2020.

With America out of many essential international organizations, global alliances and cooperation on vital issues such as health, science, education, culture, and religion become unattainable.

On August 8, 2020, France and Germany quit WHO reform talks because of their misunderstandings with the United States.

Efforts to share data and sensitive information that can help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic have been unfruitful as each country plows a unilateral route.

Over-bloated trade war with China

The Trump Administration has thrown away all decency as it engages China in an over-bloated trade war. Going after private companies such as Huawei, Tencent, and TikTok has exposed the Administration's vendetta mode when it comes to dealing with China.

Some pundits have called the trade war unnecessary and diversionary. They believe the U.S. has better things to focus its resources on, rather than quarreling with allies, with Europe, Africa, other Asian nations cautiously watching on.

The Reckoning Day

The United States Elections is scheduled for November 3, 2020, and it could be Donald Trump's reckoning day as his policies, both domestic and international, and personal character are put up for a ballot review.

With the exception of a miraculous upset in the manner of 2016 presidential elections, the world may have the cause to breathe a sigh of relief as most of the U.S. polls point to his rival, Vice-president Joe Biden winning the race come November.