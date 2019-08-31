For a moment, it looked as though Elonte McDowell was about to suffer a similar fate as Eric Garner. If you remember, Garner's 2014 death was captured on video for the world to see. Many watched in horror as former NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo choked Eric — reportedly having used an illegal, banned chokehold. Well, on August 24, the scene looked eerily familiar as Elonte McDowell struggled to breathe once an officer locked him in an aggressive chokehold.

But that wasn't the tip of the iceberg.

While Elonte was already being choked from behind, another officer tasered McDowell in his chest. As you can hear from the video below, Elonte's companion, Alyssa Retuerto, was hysterical — yet, she still attempted to keep him calm. And when Elonte McDowell passed out from the policemen's excessive force, the choke-holding officer patted McDowell on the head and said, "You're okay big boy; that's a nice fake." Retuerto was told to back up and not impede the "investigation." Elonte was seemingly out cold.

However, also, McDowell wasn't moving. Retuerto was highly concerned and demanded officers check his pulse.

Please keep in mind, Elonte McDowell was only being arrested for marijuana possession. McDowell hadn't attacked, killed, or murdered anyone. According to ABC News, Elonte McDowell was caught with a "felony amount" of the drug. When authorities attempted to arrest McDowell, he tried to run. Yet, these particular DeKalb police officers allegedly saw reason to exert excessive force during Elonte's apprehension.

For the Illinois man's arrest, video footage is below.

Warning: The following video contains graphic footage and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Elonte McDowell has been charged with:

unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver,

unlawful possession of cannabis,

criminal trespass to property,

and resisting a peace officer.

But, Matthew Bernard received different treatment from law enforcement — like a human

The following people are the victims who were reportedly killed on Tuesday, August 27.

62-year-old Joan Denise Jefferson Bernard

25-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens

and 14-month-old Cullen Micah Bivens.

According to CNN, the slain family was that of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays hopeful Blake Bivens — his mother-in-law, wife, and child. Eighteen-year-old Matthew Bernard, who was recorded being lightly chased and handled with care by Pittsylvania County law enforcement, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

As you can see from the video below, Matthew Bernard also assaulted an innocent, elderly bystander.

Did officers attempt to put Bernard in an illegal chokehold? Did they attempt to taser Matthew while he chased after them and attacked bystanders? Nope. None of that. From the video, you see a naked, unfazed Matthew Bernard get maced — once. Even having allegedly killed three people, no policemen seemingly "feared for their lives" enough to treat him with the same onset aggression so many unarmed black men, women, and children have encountered upon arrest within these United States of America.

Reportedly, Matthew Bernard had been disturbed by "demons," according to his uncle, Bryant Bernard. Bryant says Matthew had been having a series of nightmares last week, and started seeing demons at his bedside. CNN says Matthew told his mother that something was happening, but that it was going to stop that day. After this, he reportedly left.

Emergency dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot. Once authorities arrived on-scene, a woman was laying in the driveway — and they found another woman and child inside the house, also deceased.

If you're interested in Matthew Bernard's arrest video, it's located below.

They even wrapped him in a towel before placing him in the car.

WILD VIDEO: The suspect in a triple homicide in Pittsylvania County, 19-year-old Matthew Bernard can be seen here running towards reporters and choking a church caretaker. https://t.co/Qbdou0BlXD pic.twitter.com/ztLDm708vh — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) August 27, 2019

Nevertheless, according to ABC News, the Illinois Dekalb Police Department has opened an "excessive force" investigation into Elonte McDowell's arrest. But — if that's not an internal affairs investigation — that's still only "police checking police." Right?