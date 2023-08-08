The objective of the United States Special Operations Command is pretty much in its name. It oversees special operations forces of the United States military. Some of the most famous military units in the world are within its purview. Including the Rangers and the Green Berets of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy SEALs.

Often shortened to USSSOCOM, its origins can be traced to the early 1980s. In particular, to the unsuccessful Operation Eagle Claw. The operation's goal was to free the American hostages that were being held in Iran at the time. A lack of organization and cooperation among military services has been thought to be central to its failure.

Before the decade was over, USSOCOM was created to address such problems. Its first leader is now being memorialized.

James J. Lindsay has died at the age of 90. Lindsay had served in the United States Army for nearly 40 years before retiring as a four-star general. Lindsay received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during the Vietnam War. The cross is the second-highest decoration awarded by the U.S. Army. Lindsay had also received several other prestigious decorations. Including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star (four times) and the Legion of Merit. As well as the Bronze Star Medal (four times), Air Medal (10 times) and South Vietnam's Gallantry Cross (twice).

A specific cause of death was not immediately released to the public. But it was announced as being from natural causes.

Lindsay entered the Army in 1952. The following year, he graduated from the United States Army Officer Candidate School and the Ranger School. He would be assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division of the 7th Special Forces Group.

Among Lindsay's duties in Vietnam was serving as a battalion commander. He did so with the 60th Infantry Regiment of the 9th Infantry Division.

Later on, Lindsay would assume command of the 82nd Airborne Division. Along with the United States Army Infantry School, XVIII Airborne Corps and what was then United States Readiness Command.

The last of which, along with his special forces experience, largely led to his role with USSOCOM.

The U.S. federal government approved the creation of USSOCOM in 1987. Lindsay was nominated to be its inaugural commander-in-chief and the United States Senate quickly confirmed him.

James J. Lindsay was born in Portage in central Wisconsin and he later resided in Milwaukee. He received a civilian education from what is now the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Followed by the now-University of Nebraska at Omaha and George Washington University. Lindsay also received a military education from what would become the Marine Corps University and the National War College.

He is an inductee in the U.S.

Army Ranger Hall of Fame and Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame. After his retirement, Lindsay championed the formation of a museum telling the Airborne and Special Operations histories. The U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum would eventually be established in 2000. The museum released a statement after Lindsay's passing, saying he had "moral courage" and "uncompromising integrity."