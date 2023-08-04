Dan Bishop is a United States House of Representatives member from North Carolina. He currently holds a seat from the state's 8th District, located in the Charlotte region. Prior to re-districting, Bishop was first elected to the House from the 9th District of North Carolina.

Bishop is affiliated with the immensely conservative wing of the Republican party. Earlier in his career, while in the state legislature, he wrote the highly polarizing Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act. Bishop now evidently has designs on returning to the state-level office.

Launching a campaign for North Carolina attorney general

Dan Bishop is running for attorney general of North Carolina. Bishop, as a result, also intends to forgo running for another term in the United States House of Representatives.

Current State Attorney General Josh Stein is likewise not running for re-election to his office. The Democrat instead is seeking to become the next governor of North Carolina. Two Democrats have entered the race to succeed him. U.S. Representative Jeff Jackson is also a potential entrant.

On the Republican side, Bishop is the second candidate to join the primary. He follows former State Representative Tom Murry. Other possible candidates for the Republican nomination include State House Speaker Tim Moore.

There are, at present, six former members of the U.S. House of Representatives that serve as state attorney general. Another recent example of such is Xavier Becerra of California. Becerra has since been appointed as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services by President Joe Biden.

Bishop was first elected to the U.S. House in a 2019 special election.

He would be re-elected in 2020 and 2022 by significant margins. Currently, Bishop is a member of the House Committees on Homeland Security and on the Judiciary. For the former, he is the chairman of its Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability.

Was a member of the State House and the State Senate

Dan Bishop is a native of Charlotte.

He would graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a business administration degree, followed by another degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Bishop was elected to the Mecklenburg County Commission in 2004 and was re-elected in 2006. After returning to private life for several years, he was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2014.

In 2016, Bishop was elected to the North Carolina Senate. He won a second Senate term in 2018.

Bishop and his wife, Jo, have one son, Jack. He currently resides in Waxhaw, North Carolina.