Frank Lucas is a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives. Lucas currently holds his seat in the House from the 3rd District of Oklahoma. The District includes portions of the Tulsa region.

Before the previous re-districting, Lucas had represented Oklahoma's 6th District. He currently serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. In years past, he'd been the chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture. Lucas has also been the ranking member of both committees. But it was a recent incident at his home that might be his most immediate attention.

Undergoes surgery after suffering an accident

Frank Lucas has been admitted to a hospital. On August 4th, Lucas was taken to a University of Oklahoma medical facility in Oklahoma City. He has evidently remained there since then.

Lucas reportedly experienced some sort of accident while working at his ranch in western Oklahoma. Specific details about what happened at the ranch have not been made public as of yet, nor has the extent of his injuries. However, KECO has reported that he underwent an operation for a broken hip.

Whatever other injuries Lucas has sustained, they're evidently not thought to be life-threatening. His office stated that he "expects to make a speedy recovery." However, it can be noted that just the broken hip alone can mean an extended recovery process.

Depending, of course, on the individual.

Lucas was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in a 1994 special election. The resignation of longtime Democratic U.S. Representative Glenn English had triggered it. Lucas won another 15 terms in the years following.

He took over as Science Committee chair earlier this year after having been its ranking member since 2019.

From 2011 to 2015, Lucas led the Agriculture Committee after two years of being its ranking member. In addition to the Science and Agriculture Committees, he is also a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

Was a state representative

Frank Lucas was a candidate for the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1984. His bid that year was an unsuccessful one.

As was another try in 1986. In his third attempt in 1988, Lucas finally succeeded.

He was defeated for re-election in 1990. But Lucas returned to the State House after winning in 1992. Along the way in his state legislature career, he was a member of several committees. He was also eventually chosen to chair the State House Republican Caucus.

Lucas is a native of Cheyenne, Oklahoma. He would graduate with a degree in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University-Stillwater. In 1988, Lucas married Lynn Bradshaw. They have three children.