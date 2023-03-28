Sheila Jackson Lee is one of the longest-serving current members of the United States House of Representatives. A Democrat, she was elected to the U.S. House from the 18th District of Texas.

The District is based in Houston. Even before becoming a member of Congress, Jackson Lee had been a political figure in the city for several years. She now looks to hold the city's top political office.

Launches mayoral campaign

Sheila Jackson Lee is running for mayor of Houston, Texas reports Roll Call. The Houston Chronicle indicates that with her entrance in the race, she becomes the frontrunner.

A distinction that had perhaps previously belonged to Democratic State Senator John Whitmire. Even receiving the endorsement of Jackson Lee's U.S. House colleague Sylvia Garcia of Texas' 29th District. He is also brother-in-law of former Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire.

The role of mayor in the city is technically a nonpartisan one. Incumbent Sylvester Turner is barred by law from running for another term in the office. Like Jackson Lee and Whitmire, Turner is also a member of the Democratic Party.

The mayoral election is slated to be held in the autumn of 2023. Thus far, there are at least 11 candidates altogether who have entered the race.

Jackson Lee was appointed as Houston municipal judge by Kathy Whitmire in 1987.

She'd previously been an unsuccessful candidate for three judgeships prior. Two years later, she won a seat on the City Council.

In 1994, Jackson Lee launched a primary challenge against incumbent U.S. Representative Craig Washington. She would win the Democratic nomination in a landslide, followed by the general election. She has been re-elected 14 times in the years since then.

Jackson Lee is currently a member of the U.S. House Committees on the Budget, Homeland Security and the Judiciary. At present, she is the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance. In the past, she was chairwoman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation Security and Infrastructure Protection.

As well as ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee for Maritime and Border Security.

Is a granddaughter of Jamaican immigrants

Sheila Jackson Lee was born in Queens in New York City. Her father, Ezra Jackson, was a comic book artist whose parents emigrated from Jamaica. Ivalita Jackson, her mother, worked as a nurse. A young Sheila Jackson graduated from Jamaica High School, located in her native Queens.

She later graduated with a degree in political science from Yale University. Followed up with a degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Her husband, Dr. Elwyn Lee, is a member of the faculty at the University of Houston. They have two children, including Erical Lee Carter. Who has been a member of the Harris County, Texas Department of Education Board of Trustees.