Mark Robinson is the current lieutenant governor of the State of North Carolina. Affiliated with the hard-right wing of the Republican Party, Robinson has a history of incendiary comments. I often refer to others with vulgar terms and push unfounded conspiracy theories.

The next gubernatorial election in North Carolina is slated to be held next year. Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper is barred by state law from running for another consecutive term. The docket of candidates looking to succeed Cooper will apparently include Robinson.

Will reportedly officially enter the race in April.

Mark Robinson is making final preparations to launch his gubernatorial candidacy formally. Speculation had been ongoing for quite some time as to whether or not he would run. Robinson seemed to acknowledge his plans online, with his office inviting supporters to a particular rally. The event would be held at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw in northern-central North Carolina.

Robinson would be the second Republican to enter the primary officially. As The Square Center and North State Journal noted, State Treasurer Dale Folwell was the first. Several other Republicans are also thought to be potential contenders for the nomination, including U.S. Representative Mark Walker and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis.

One Democrat has also thus far formally become a candidate. That being State Attorney General Josh Stein. Other Democrats considered potential entrants include current Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

Early polling has signaled that Robinson would be a prohibitive favorite in the primary. But it also shows that he would be in a dead heat in the general election.

Robinson was elected lieutenant governor in 2020. He won the Republican primary by a significant margin over a large field of candidates. Others contesting for the nomination included State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson and former U.S. Representative Renee Ellmers. Robinson later defeated Democratic State Representative Yvonne Lewis Holley in the general election.

Then-Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest was not a candidate for re-election. They were instead choosing to challenge Roy Cooper for the Governorship unsuccessfully.

He is one of ten children in his family.

Mark Robinson is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina. He has said that his father was an abusive alcoholic. Robinson and his sibling eventually spent part of their childhood in foster care. Their mother, working as a custodian, would later gain back custody.

Robinson joined the United States Army after high school and worked in several furniture factories. He attended North Carolina A&T State University. He was later followed by the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.