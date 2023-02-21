Jim Broyhill was a longtime high-profile political figure in North Carolina. A moderate member of the Republican Party, Broyhill held both state and federal offices. He was also a member of one of the region's most prominent families.

During his political career, Broyhill was part of several significant pieces of legislation. Among them was the creation of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. As well as a 1970s law change that helped lead to the rise of the cable television industry.

Passed away on February 18, 2023

Jim Broyhill has died, reported News-Topic and WHKY.

The apparent cause of death was congestive heart failure. They were mHe was the second former United States senator to die from heart failure in three weeks. He was following former Minnesota Senator David Durenberger. Broyhill was at a retirement home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at the time of his passing.

Prominent North Carolina politicians of both political parties paid tribute to Broyhill. Current Democratic Governor Roy Cooper offered prayers and praised Broyhill's "commitment and service" to the state. Republican leaders included U.S. Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, and State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Broyhill was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1962 from North Carolina's 9th District.

He narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Hugh Quincy Alexander in an upset. Broyhill was elected to the U.S. House another 11 times in the years afterward. Along the way, re-districting would move him to the 10th District of North Carolina.

In 1986, Broyhill handily won the Republican nomination for that year's United States Senate race in North Carolina.

He prevailed over former U.S. Ambassador to Romania and future U.S. Representative David Funderburk. Controversial incumbent John Porter East, also a Republican, was not running for re-election. But the course of the campaign would change with East's disturbing death.

North Carolina Governor James G. Martin appointed Broyhill to fill the vacancy in the Senate.

In the meantime, he remained a nominee in the race to hold the seat for a full term. But Broyhill would lose to the Democratic nominee, Terry Sanford. Sanford was a highly-decorated World War II veteran who had been the state's governor and president of Duke University. He eventually chaired the Senate Select Committee on Ethics.

After his electoral defeat, Broyhill became the chairman of the North Carolina Economic Development Commission. In 1989, he became the state's secretary of commerce, appointed by James G. Martin. He also later became a trustee of Appalachian State University.

He had worked in his family's business

Jim Broyhill was a native of Lenoir in western North Carolina. There, the local U.S.

Post Office was renamed after him. His father, James Edgar Broyhill, was also active in Republican politics. He also created a thriving furniture manufacturing business. The younger Broyhill would also later work for the company.

He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Broyhill and his wife, Louise, had three children. One son, Phillip, passed away in 2014. Another son, Ed, ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2004. Ed Broyhill lost the Republican nomination for the 5th District of North Carolina to State Senator Virginia Foxx. Foxx is now the House Committee on Education and the Workforce chairwoman.