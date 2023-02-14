Tim Scott is a sitting member of the United States Senate from South Carolina. A Republican, Scott is the ranking member of the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

In the past, he was the ranking member of the Senate Aging Committee. His name has also been listed as a potential future U.S. president. Scott now seems poised to make an official move for the office. Which would also likely put him on a collision course with the woman originally responsible for him being in the Senate.

Expected to join the Republican primary field soon

Tim Scott is preparing to officially run for president of the United States, indicates The Daily Beast. Some onlookers anticipate that the official announcement could be within the next few days. Scott has also recently been making major moves with his political action committee. Including hiring former Colorado Republican U.S. Senate Cory Gardner, reports Axios.

Presently, the exceptionally controversial former President Donald Trump is the only official candidate in the 2024 Republican Presidential primary. But a very familiar face to both Trump and Scott is expected to throw her hat in the ring very soon. Nikki Haley's entrance into the race is thought to be imminent.

Haley is a former governor of South Carolina and United States ambassador to the United National under Trump.

While governor, Haley appointed Scott to the U.S. Senate following the resignation of Jim DeMint. DeMint was leaving to become president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Scott officially joined the Senate in 2013.

He has been elected three times in his own right since then.

Had been a member of the United States House of Representatives

Scott's career as an elected politician began with the Council for Charleston County, South Carolina. He was first elected to the body in a 1995 special election. He would remain a member until 2009, becoming its chairman in 2007.

Along the way, Scott ran for the South Carolina Senate in 1996. But would fall short of Democratic incumbent Robert Ford.

In 2008, Scott was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives. Republican incumbent Tom Dantzler had opted to retire. Two years later, he won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from his state's 1st District. Republican incumbent Henry Brown was not running for another term. Scott was re-elected to the U.S. House in 2012. But he did not actually end up serving that term in office. His Senate tenure began before his next House term was scheduled to begin. Republican former Governor and U.S. Representative Mark Sanford won the special election for Scott's House seat.

Has been an Allstate insurance agent

Tim Scott is a native of North Charleston, South Carolina. There, he would graduate from R.B. Stall High School. Afterward, he attended Presbyterian College with a partial scholarship for football.

Scott later received a degree in political science from Charleston Southern University. Afterward, he began working as a financial advisor and insurance agent. Including opening an Allstate office in Charleston.