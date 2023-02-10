Marty Walsh currently remains the sitting United States secretary of labor. However, it may not be that way for much longer. It's been widely reported that Walsh is set to leave the post. Apparently, to take over the top job with the National Hockey League Players' Association.

Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su will become the acting secretary if Walsh steps aside. Many onlookers see it very likely that Su will be appointed to the job permanently. But if that does not happen for some reason, other potential candidates are also being named, including at least a few high-profile names from the State of New York.

Sean Patrick Maloney is reportedly being suggested by Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has shown support for Sean Patrick Maloney in the role, reports NBC. Maloney was a United States House of Representatives member from the 18th District of New York.

The latest round of re-districting led to Maloney running in the state's newly-drawn 17th District. He would lose to Republican State Assemblyman Mike Lawler. Possibly a particularly stinging loss since Maloney was leading the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. However, many have credited Maloney for moderately successful U.S. House election results for Democrats overall.

Sean Patrick Maloney was born in Canada to American parents.

More specifically, in Sherbrooke, located in southern Quebec. He would later graduate from high school in the United States in Hanover, New Hampshire. Maloney attended Georgetown University, the University of Virginia, and the University of Virginia School of Law.

Maloney worked briefly as a Presidential campaign staffer and White House staffer.

He was later an aide to New York Governors Eliot Spitzer and David Paterson. Maloney's private sector career included working for the law firms Willkie Far & Gallagher, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

In 2006 and 2018, he attempted the Democratic nomination for attorney general of New York. Maloney was first elected to the U.S.

House of Representatives in 2012. He would be re-elected on four occasions.

Bill de Blasio has put his name forward

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seems to think he could do the job of U.S. labor secretary. According to Just the News, he has been making his interest in the position known to White House officials.

Previously, de Blasio had been an opponent of now-U.S. President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic Presidential primary. But the then-New York City mayor would drop out of the race relatively early.

De Blasio was elected mayor in 2013 and 2017. He was term-limited from running again in 2021. Instead, he briefly made a play for the U.S. House of Representatives from New York's 10th District.

Noted Democratic attorney Dan Goldman eventually won that race.

Bill de Blasio graduated from New York University and Columbia University. He was elected to the New York City Council three times. In 2009, he was elected as an advocate of New York City.