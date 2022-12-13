The current governor of Indiana is Eric Holcomb. A Republican, Holcomb is term-limited from running for re-election for another consecutive occupancy in the office. The next gubernatorial election in the state is slated for 2024.

The race to succeed Holcomb has been gearing up to become one of the most hotly contested in the country. Yahoo indicates that the Republican primary could become particularly expensive. That primary field now officially includes Holcomb's second-in-command.

Crouch formally launches campaign

Suzanne Crouch is running for governor of Indiana, reports The Indianapolis Star.

Crouch has been Holcomb's lieutenant governor since 2017. Holcomb chose her as his potential number two in 2016 after he unexpectedly became the Republican gubernatorial nominee. Incumbent Governor Mike Pence left the ticket after being tapped for the potential next U.S. vice president.

Holcomb prevailed over the Democratic nominee, former State House Speaker John R. Gregg. In 2020, he sailed to re-election in a three-way race. As such, in both cases, Crouch would also be sworn in for her respective office.

Crouch becomes the third candidate to officially enter the Republican gubernatorial primary. Following U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Indiana Economic Development Corporation President Eric Doden.

Polling, for whatever it's worth, has been limited. But it has indicated that Braun is currently the heavy favorite in the race.

Others may yet also enter the campaign on the Republican side. Including U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth and State Attorney General and former U.S. Representative Todd Rokita. As well as former State Senator Jim Merritt and State Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers.

Thus far, no Democrats have officially entered the race. But several have been considered as possibilities. Such as U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See and former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. Jennifer McCormick is another. McCormick previously served as Indiana superintendent of public instruction, elected as a Republican.

Crouch is a former state legislator and auditor

Suzanne Crouch is a native of Evansville, Indiana; where she graduated from Mater Dei High School. She would later graduate with a bachelor's degree in political science from Purdue University.

Afterward, Crouch would become the chairwoman of the Republican Central Committee of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. In 1994, she was elected as the county's auditor. Following re-election to that office, she won a seat on the county's board of commissioners. She would serve as the board's president until 2005.

That year, Crouch joined the Indiana House of Representatives. She succeeded Vaneta Becker, also a Republican, in the seat. Becker had become a member of the Indiana Senate.

In 2013, then-Governor Mike Pence appointed Crouch as auditor of Indiana after the resignation of Dwayne Sawyer. She would win the office in her own right in a landslide the following year.