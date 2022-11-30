Moore Capito is a current and prominent member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. A Republican, he holds one of several seats from the 35th District. The district is anchored by Charleston.

Capito also happens to be a member of arguably the most famous political family in the history of West Virginia. His mother, with a very similar name, is a top member of the United States Senate. The younger Capitol now looks to try and hold an office that was previously held by his grandfather.

Launches gubernatorial campaign

Moore Capito is running for the Republican nomination for governor of West Virginia, reports The Hill.

The next gubernatorial election in the state is scheduled for 2024. Incumbent Republican Governor Jim Justice is term-limited from running again. Justice indicated he could run for the U.S. Senate, though likely not for the seat held by Capito's mother.

Shelley Moore Capito was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014. She currently serves as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. For many years prior, she was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from West Virginia's 2nd District. Like her son in the future, she was also a member of the State House of Delegates.

Arch A. Moore Jr. was Shelley's father and Moore's grandfather. A highly-decorated veteran of World War II, he was later elected to Congress.

For several years representing West Virginia's 1st District in the U.S. House. On three occasions, he was elected as governor of the state. In 1978, Arch was the Republican nominee in that year's U.S. Senate race in West Virginia. He narrowly lost to longtime Democratic incumbent Jennings Randolph. At the time, Randolph chaired the Environment and Public Works Committee.

Arch was later convicted of several federal crimes and sent to prison.

Riley Moore is also a grandson of Arch's. Thusly making him Shelley Moore Capito's nephew and Moore Capito's cousin. A fellow former House delegate, he is currently the state treasurer. Riley had also been discussed as a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2024.

Instead, he is running for his aunt's old seat in the U.S. House.

Moore Capito was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2016. He is the chairman of the House's Judiciary Committee.

Other candidates are also in the running

Moore Capito is already not alone in seeking the Republican nomination. He's not even the first member of a political family to announce his candidacy. Chris Miller, son of U.S. Representative Carol Miller, is in the race. Along with at least two others in the primary.

The list may continue to grow, and with high-profile names, indicates WV MetroNews. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has expressed a strong interest in running for governor. State Attorney General Patrick Morrissey says he may run for governor, or for the U.S. Senate or U.S. House. State Auditor JB McCuskey has also been mentioned as a potential entry in the race.