Jim Justice is the current governor of West Virginia. He was initially elected to the governorship as a member of the Democratic Party. But shortly after taking office, Justice switched affiliations. Re-joining the Republican Party, with which he'd been associated in the past.

Given his history with party history, it probably shouldn't be a surprise that he's considered to be moderate. He's not allowed by state law to run for another consecutive term as its governor. The next race for the office is slated for 2024. But Justice might not disappear from the ballot altogether.

Could run for the United States Senate

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Jim Justice is mulling running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin currently holds the chair in question. A former governor of West Virginia, Manchin is the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He's already announced that he's running for re-election. The next scheduled election for his Senate seat is scheduled for 2024. Manchin is widely expected to be the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent senator in that year's election cycle.

As noted by The Hill, Manchin's wife, Gayle Connelly Manchin, was at one point a member of the Justice's Cabinet. She served as his secretary of education and the arts.

Justice has not committed fully to running for the U.S. Senate or any other office. "I don't know what I'm going to do right yet," he said regarding the subject. But he did say he was thinking about "running for national office."

Currently, Manchin is the only confirmed candidate for the 2024 U.S. Senate race in West Virginia.

No Republicans have formally launched their candidacy, but several have been mentioned as possibilities, including U.S. Representatives Alex Mooney, Carol Miller, and David McKinley.

Justice was first elected governor of West Virginia in 2016. He cruised to a victory in the Democratic primary before defeating State Senator Bill Cole in the general election.

Previously, as a private citizen, Justice was known to be a member of the Republican Party. After his return to that party, he was re-elected as governor in 2020. He put up a dominant performance in the party primary, later followed by a landslide victory in the general election over the Democratic nominee, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

I was a competitive golfer in the past

Jim Justice was born in Charleston, West Virginia. He was raised in nearby Raleigh County. Eventually, he began his studies at the University of Tennessee, from which he received a golf scholarship. Justice later transferred to Marshall University, where he became captain of the golf team before graduating.

Justice went on to create Bluestone Farms, a grain-producing business.

After his father's passing, he inherited Bluestone Industries and Bluestone Coal Corporation. In addition, Justice has developed a nature preserve in Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia. He also owns The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Spring, West Virginia. A famed luxury resort that's hosted many U.S. presidents and an emergency underground bunker for U.S. Congressional members.