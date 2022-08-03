The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of aggressively provoking China with her August 2 visit to Taiwan.

Pelosi's visit was "a clear provocation in keeping with the U.S.'s aggressive policy of containment of the P.R.C. (People's Republic of China)," the ministry said on Twitter hours after Pelosi's arrival. "We call on Washington to refrain from actions, undermining regional stability and international security," the ministry added. The message was posted with the hashtag #WeStandWithChina.

Pelosi's trip is 'utterly reckless'

The day before Pelosi's arrival in Taipei, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote that going through with the trip would be "utterly reckless, dangerous and irresponsible." Pelosi's "purely symbolic visit" could end up getting the United States involved in "indirect conflicts with a nuclear-armed Russia and a nuclear-armed China at the same time," said the three-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

The United States should stay focused on the War in Ukraine, he said. So far China had not provided Russian President Vladimir Putin with drones and other much needed military supplies, Friedman noted.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a Russian parliamentarian, was quoted by TASS as saying Russia had no reason to withhold assistance from China in the event of fighting over Taiwan.

Russia should, however, receive something in return, Dzhabarov added.

'We will not abandon Taiwan'

Pelosi met President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan and was awarded the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon. In her acceptance speech, the American leader said, "We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan, and we're proud of our enduring friendship."

'A flourishing democracy'

She added, "The story of Taiwan is an inspiration to all freedom-loving people – in the United States and around the world.

Out of a crucible of challenge, you have forged a flourishing democracy: one of the freest in the world, proudly to be led by a woman president."

Pelosi also praised the way Taiwan had combated COVID 19. The text of her remarks can be found on her official website. A video of the award ceremony and her speech can be found on YouTube.

Pelosi noted that she was being accompanied on her trip to Taiwan by the following members of Congress: Suzan DelBene of Washington state, Andy Kim of New Jersey, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, Gregory Meeks of New York and Mark Takano of California. All are members of the Democratic Party, as is Pelosi.

On August 3, Reuters quoted an unnamed U.S. State Department official as saying Secretary of State Antony Blinken had brought up the possibility of Pelosi's trip to Taiwan during a July meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Indonesia.