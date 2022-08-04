Jackie Walorski was a prominent United States House of Representatives member from Indiana. A Republican, she held a seat in the House from the state's 2nd District, based in South Bend.

On August 3, 2022, Walorski and two staff members traveled south on State Road 19. Near the City of Nappanee, another vehicle heading in the opposite direction swerved into the opposite lane. CNN indicates that this led to a head-on collision with the vehicle Walorski and her staffers were in.

Walorski, and three others died from the resulting crash.

Jackie Walorski has died following the collision on State Road 19.

Both her accompanying aides and the driver of the other vehicle have also passed away. Emma Thomson was Walorski's communications director, while Zachery Potts was her district director. The Goshen News reports that the other deceased was Edith Schmucker. Schmucker was reportedly the only occupant of the other vehicle.

Outpourings of grief quickly followed the announcement of Walorski's death from Republicans and Democrats alike. On the Republican side, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the loss of Walorski was "absolutely devastating." House Minority Whip Steve Scalise called her "a champion for the people of Indiana." Wyoming U.S. Representative Liz Cheney said she "was proud to be her friend." Former U.S.

Vice President said he was "heartbroken" by Walorski's passing. Pence is a former governor of Indiana and a member of its Congressional delegation.

Democrats expressing sorrow include U.S. Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. As well as U.S. President Joe Biden, who said: "members of both parties respected her." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the United States Capitol to be flown at half-staff.

She also commented on Walorski's "life of service" and "personal kindness." U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Joe Donnelly said he was "deeply saddened" by Walorski's death.

Was the top-ranking Republican on the House Ethics Committee

Joe Donnelly had defeated Jackie Walorski in her first Congressional bid in 2010. He had held the seat in the 2nd District since 2007.

Donnelly was later elected to the United States Senate in 2012 and took his current post earlier this year.

With Donnelly not running for re-election to the House that year, Walorski would win the seat in 2012. She would be re-elected four times. In 2021, she began serving as the ranking member of the House Ethics Committee. Walorski was also the ranking member of the Worker and Family Support Subcommittee of the Ways and Means Committee.

Her electoral career began in the Indiana House of Representatives. She was first elected to the state legislature in 2004, winning re-elected twice.

Had been a television reporter, Humane Society official

Jackie Walorski graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend.

She went on to attend what is now Liberty University. Walorski later obtained communications and public administration degree from Taylor University in Upland in central Indiana.

After graduating, Walorski became a reporter with CBS affiliate WSBT-TV in South Bend. She later took the position of executive director with the county Humane Society. In 1991, Walorski joined the staff of Ancilla College in nearby Marshall, Indiana. Other jobs she held in the state include working for Indiana University South Bend.

For some years, Walorski resided in Romania. There, she did Christian missionary work and founded a charity geared at bringing medical supplies to children in need. Walorski had been married to schoolteacher Dean Swihart since 1995.