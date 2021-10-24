Climate change is a subject that is a matter of worry for the whole world. Efforts are on at all levels to evolve practical solutions. Florida has come up with one that involves trees.

Global warming is because of greenhouse gases present in the atmosphere. A robust green cover can help to absorb the CO2, and Florida wants to improve upon this. It has innumerable palm trees, but they absorb minimal CO2. These must make way for robust native canopy trees to drink much more harmful gases to improve this factor. Florida is famous for its beaches and palms, and they have to make sacrifices for the sake of a safer world.

Florida is ditching palm trees to fight the climate crisis https://t.co/87X1RfKLJc — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) October 23, 2021

CNN says palm trees cannot provide shade, cool down streets and sidewalks, and tackle climate change. That is why canopy trees must enter the scene. A palm tree in southern Florida absorbs about 5 pounds of CO2 per year. In contrast, oaks, mahogany, pines, and cedars can absorb more than 3,000 pounds of CO2 over their lifetime. The choice is obvious. Trees are necessary to wage war against climate change. In September 2017, Hurricane Irma devastated Florida and Puerto Rico.

Florida to plant trees that can check climate change

Chopping down palms will not help. West Palm Beach and Miami Beach, Florida, will be planting trees that are more adept at handling the changing climate conditions.

Other varieties of trees must enter the scene. They must be able to withstand occasional floods and hurricanes and be resistant to salt spray.

Moreover, these should provide habitat for birds and a variety of moss and bromeliads in South Florida. CNN goes on to add that logging and deforestation reduce the number of trees. Other losses are due to hurricanes and flooding.

These lead to a disturbance in the ecological balance. In August 2019, as Hurricane Dorian approached, the Florida governor declared a state of emergency. When such disasters strike, Travel options are limited, and many places lose power.

Trees can make a difference, and Florida realizes this.

Climate change is resulting in stronger hurricanes.

Mature trees are lost, and even entire forests suffer. Moreover, disasters like hurricanes and flash floods leave the infrastructure in shambles. Broken bridges make travel difficult as debris blocks the roads and communication links break down. These factors highlight the urgency of controlling climate change.

CNN mentions research on the subject of trees by various agencies. Younger trees absorb less carbon dioxide than older ones. Scientists are studying whether old trees can adapt to a changing climate. Recently, tropical storm Fred struck Florida, Georgia, and the Bahamas.

The palms of Florida are the least efficient to absorb CO2

According to Pehal News, to protect itself against the ill effects of climate change, Florida has to replace palm trees with oaks, mahogany, pines, and cedars.

The preference should be for those having extra broadleaves or conifers. These possess the power to absorb large quantities of CO2.

The ordinary passenger automobile emits large amounts of CO2, and loads of greenery would be required to counter the number of autos on the roads. In the opinion of experts, planting trees to remove CO2 from the environment is an essential part of climate change mitigation. Florida must produce new ones and protect the older ones that exist. Global warming is hurting the world.

The world must discard fossil fuels and opt for Renewable Energy To reduce the effects of greenhouse gases. Some countries are promoting electric vehicles. The world must keep the future in mind and do away with cars that spew harmful gases.