Local officials described the massive oil spill on the coast of California as an environmental catastrophe. They created an oil slick that covered nearly 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean. It contaminated the wetlands and took a heavy toll on marine life. Dead fish washed up on the beaches, and there were birds mired in petroleum. The U.S. Coast Guard launched a clean-up operation, and the authorities are investigating how the spill occurred. It seems nearly 3000 barrels of oil leaked into the waters. mostKim Carr, the mayor of Huntington Beach, revealed the details while interacting with the media.

In her words, it was a "potential ecological disaster." Huntington Beach is a city located south of Los Angeles.

Reuters says the probable reason for the oil spill was a breach associated with the oil rig. The worst part is that it affected a large area that is a popular Travel destination. Surfers and sunbathers usually frequent it, and they would have to forget it for days, maybe for months. A media report of November 2017 cautioned about mudslides that could threaten California.

California announced a fishery closure for the areas affected by the spill

A fishery closure will be in place for coastal areas of California affected by the oil spill. The closure would be from Huntington Beach to Dana Point.

It would extend up to six miles off the coastal points for the offshore area. The mayor of Huntington Beach wants those responsible for this environmental catastrophe to take necessary measures. Reuters adds that those in charge have shut off the pipeline and sucked out the remaining oil. Divers and experts were making efforts to learn more about the oil spill.

Environmental problems are not new to the state. In November 2018, a wildfire in California had destroyed the community of Paradise and people had to evacuate. Fires of this nature destroy the green cover and lead to loss of properties, habitats, and even lives.

The decline in oil production off the coast of California

There are earlier instances of oil spills in the region.

In 1969 it happened off Santa Barbara when 80,000 barrels went into the ocean. Later, in 2015, another spill in the same area sent nearly 2,400 barrels into the Pacific. Reuters goes on to add that these led to restrictions in oil drilling in the state. As a result, there is a decline in oil production off the coast of California. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom wants to end the practice in the state by 2045. Oceana is an ocean conservation group. It is also interested in ending offshore drilling for oil and gas. Issues like oil spills from offshore setups endanger the environment and directly impact the ecological balance. Moreover, the world wants to curb global warming and promote alternatives to fossil fuels.

Hence, the extraction of oil should be phased out.

Oil spill off the coast of California threatens endangered species

According to Sky News, a portion of the coast of California poses a threat to endangered species of wildlife because of a major oil spill. These species include humpback whales and a bird called the snowy plover. The spill left dead birds and fish strewn across the sand. Rescue teams were searching for other animals harmed by the oil. An official of Orange County said the oil damaged the ecological reserve of Talbert Marsh. It seems a leak in an underwater pipeline led to the spill. As a result, three offshore platforms closed. Huntington Beach mayor Kim Carr cautions that the affected beaches might remain closed for a long time. A local resident posted a relevant question. He was curious to know whether drilling for oil was a good idea so close to some of Southern California's most beautiful beaches.