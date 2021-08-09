The Western United States is in the grip of a Climate change-fueled megadrought. It has dried up lakes and reservoirs. Those who love water sports are in a quandary because the level has dropped drastically.

Lake Powell is situated on the Utah-Arizona border. It is a popular destination for tourists who travel from different parts of the country to enjoy houseboat vacations. However, the level of water this year is considerably less than what it was last year. It is a matter of concern because this appears to be a fallout of the mega-drought fueled by climate change.

There are international debates on the subject of climate change. The world has to address this issue. It is responsible for droughts, forest fires, floods, sea-level rise, etcetera, and destroys the ecological balance.

Lakes minus water means fewer tourists and it reflects on the local economy. NBC News says vessels are now moving through tight canyons that used to be underwater. The situation has left some of the businesses gasping for breath. Many rental companies have no other option but to cancel their bookings through August. This happens to be a popular month. The National Park Service manages the lake. It has already barred the launching of the vessels in mid-July.

The drought affects the supply of water

Lake Powell and Lake Mead store water from the Colorado River. The former is the second-largest reservoir in the United States. Both these bodies of water are experiencing a critical shortage of water due to the ongoing drought. These lakes supply water to a region that covers seven states.

The non-availability of water affects nearly 40 million people. The agricultural industry also feels the pinch. Those who treat climate change as a non-issue realize that drought needs positive action at all levels. NBC News quotes a touring company operator saying: “It’s really sad that they’re allowing such a beautiful, beautiful place to fall apart.”

The drought-plagued American West

The Great Salt Lake in Utah and Lake Orville in California could reach a historic low by late August.

Most of the reservoirs in the state have less water than they should have at this time of year. In 1983, the water level in Lake Powell was 3,700 feet. Last week it reached a record low of 3,553 feet. In order to tide over the crisis, the authorities released water from upstream sources last month. This was necessary to ensure the availability of the hydropower that the dam supplies.

NBC News explains that high temperatures lead to parched soil. As a result, river water evaporates during its journey through the drought-plagued American West. It seems studies have concluded human-caused climate change is responsible for the ongoing 20-year megadrought.

Megadrought engulfed the country's western states

According to Sky News, Lake Powell is a massive reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border. Its water level is at a record low because of a climate change-induced megadrought. The National Park Service manages the popular boating holiday and watersports destination. It has banned people from launching houseboats onto the water because of the low levels. People arrive at the lake to enjoy water sports like kayak or paddleboard, but they are disappointed. Bill Diak is the mayor of Page, a town that relies heavily on lake tourism. He said: "We could have been a little bit more proactive on planning… but we're moving in the right direction now working together." In his words, the world should not ignore the impact of climate change.