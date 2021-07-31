Airlines are facing a shortage of jet fuel, which is affecting flight plans. One of the major airlines in the United States urged its pilots to conserve fuel to the extent possible. This non-availability has an impact on the western states. It is believed to be the fallout of a nationwide shortage of this vital commodity. It seems the situation is the result of delivery delays. This could continue for some more time.

News AU quotes a senior official of American Airlines explaining – “All airlines are continuing to experience jet fuel delivery delays at several midsize to smaller airports due primarily to constrained jet fuel transportation logistics.” These include factors like shortage of drivers, fuel trucks, and in some select cases, pipeline allocations.

Airlines want to minimize flight disruptions

A spokeswoman of American Airlines admitted to a media outlet that they are aware of the issue. It is mostly at a few airports in the western parts of the United States affecting some of the carriers. However, to minimize the impact on operations, teams are monitoring the situation. The airlines want to minimize flight disruptions. News AU goes on to add that Airlines for America A4A is a trade association. It represents the nation’s major airlines. A4A mentions about several factors responsible for the shortage. At present, there is a growing demand for air Travel and cargo movement.

Jet fuel crisis leads to flight problems

News AU quotes A4A saying that carriers are alive to the problems. They are taking necessary action to ensure minimum flight disruptions.

One of these is to deploy some of the aircraft to carry extra fuel for fuel-starved regions. It is one way to augment the needs of airports that are facing a shortage of fuel. A4A adds that it has been in touch with federal authorities and pipeline operators. There is a need to address the crisis because it relates to flight planning at all levels.

It seems one reason for the shortage of fuel is the diversion to fight wildfires. Many aircraft had to be diverted to meet the urgency of containing the fires in western parts of the United States. Another contributory factor is the shortage of labor. As a spokesperson for Nevada's Reno-Tahoe International Airport says - "There's just nobody available to drive the trucks of fuel in here."

Flight has become a headache for some

According to USA Today, some airports in the United States do not have sufficient fuel, and flight planning is becoming difficult. American Airlines admits to the shortage at some smaller and mid-sized airports.

It is working on several options to circumvent the issue. One of these is to fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight. The airline explains that the West faced the shortages first. It was probably an offshoot of fighting the wildfires in the region. However, it has spread to other parts of the country. The company advised its pilots to conserve fuel. They could leave one engine off in the taxiing phase. Reasons for the shortage include a fewer number of tanker trucks or drivers. Delta Air Lines says Reno, Nevada, is the most affected location. The worry for its politicians is a possible limitation to the inflow of tourism dollars. The travel sector is recovering and there are more planes in the air. Hence, fuel shortage is an unwanted hurdle.