It is the season for tornadoes in the South and Alabama has already encountered several of them. The National Weather Service NWS in Birmingham cautioned the people to pay heed to the warnings because these can damage residences and businesses. NBC News says there is no report of loss of lives. Areas identified as high-risk zones include parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The NWS Storm Prediction Center mentions about risk factors like large hail and strong winds with consequent damages to the environment in the form of uprooted trees and loss of the green cover.

These climatic disturbances could move from the southern Plains to the Southeast. As a knowledgeable source remarks - "The last time this happened in March was nine years ago." In March, tornadoes in the Deep South disrupted lives and left behind a trail of destruction.

Long-track tornadoes remain on the ground for a long time

Some of the affected areas face the risk of strong, long-track tornadoes. These remain on the ground for a long time. A possible tornado in Wayne County, Mississippi, damaged a number of homes and uprooted power lines and trees. The debris littered the roads and became obstacles to the smooth flow of traffic. With power lines down, there would be loss of power and those who have provisions of Renewable Energy could heave a sigh of relief.

NBC News mentions about damages to homes. The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa advised people to seek shelter because of a tornado warning. There are predictions of tornadoes accompanied by rains and flash floods in parts of America.

Nighttime tornadoes are dangerous

Tornadoes that strike at night pose dangers because people are usually sleeping and fail to hear the warnings.

As a result, loss of lives from such tornadoes is considerably more in comparison to daytime tornadoes. Moreover, in case of fast-approaching storms, the preparation time reduces. The presence of mountains and trees hinder visibility and the problem aggravates at night. NBC News goes on to add Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties.

She urged the people to be prepared in view of the weather conditions. The weather department cautioned about damaging wind gusts that could give rise to multiple tornadoes. These fall in the category of disasters and apart from loss of lives and properties, these damage the infrastructure. Restoring them is not only a time consuming process but involves funds. At times, Travel options reduce because of damaged roads, bridges, blockage due to electric poles and trees on the roads. These mean broken communication links with people remaining stranded.

Tornadoes could hammer Texas

According to CBS News, millions of Americans in the South face the threat of severe storms. These could hammer Texas with heavy rain, hail and several tornadoes.

The zone that includes Tennessee has a population of more than 11 million. School systems in Mississippi and Alabama sent students home early because it would be difficult for buses and cars to travel during the violent weather. There are reports of accidents and injuries to drivers. A number of tractor-trailers overturned due to the strong winds. The storm headed towards a residential area after barreling over the highway. It flipped over a mobile home and the sheriff indicated damages to several homes and businesses in the locality. Ellis County judge Todd Little said - "Fortunately no human life was taken and we feel blessed for that right now. Fortunately at this time, no fatalities." Incidentally, people are not always this lucky.

In March last year, tornadoes in Nashville and central Tennessee left at least 25 dead.