As reported by Politico and CNN, Alcee Hastings passed away on April 6.

Alcee Hastings was one of the longest-tenured members of the United States Congress. He had recently been elected from Florida's 20th District in the United States House of Representatives. Before a re-districting, he had represented the state's 23rd District.

Hastings' career in the public sector came with some highs and several crushing lows. Supporters and opponents can debate his career in the House of Representatives. But his judicial career objectively ended in disastrous failure.

Had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

The apparent cause of Hastings' death was pancreatic cancer. He first announced that he had been diagnosed with the disease in 2019. But also that he intended to remain in Congress. And he did so.

Condolences following the passing of Hastings have been bi-partisan. Democrats have included Massachusetts U.S. Representative Jim McGovern and Ohio U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty.

I am incredibly heartbroken by the passing of my longtime friend and colleague Congressman Alcee Hastings. An outspoken champion for civil rights, voting rights, and his constituents, Alcee was the embodiment of a "person for the people." (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/QtaNd5gizQ — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) April 6, 2021

Republican former Florida Governor and current U.S.

Senator Rick Scott also released a tribute to Hastings.

Hastings was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992. Eventually, he was vice-chair of the House Ethics Committee and chair of the Helsinki Commission. His position on the Ethics Committee could have been seen as somewhat ironic. As for all the political successes Hastings scored, he also became embroiled in various ethical scandals during his career.

But his most infamous controversy probably occurred before he was ever elected to Congress. In 1979, U.S. President Jimmy Carter appointed Hastings to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Later on, Hastings was indicted on federal charges stemming from his allegedly soliciting a bribe.

In the ensuing criminal trial, Hastings was found not guilty after a key witness refused to testify.

However, Congress took a different view on the events. The House of Representatives almost unanimously voted to impeach. And the Senate would go on to convict him and remove him from office. However, the Senate did not vote in favor of banning Hastings from holding an elected office in the future, leaving the door open for him to join later the very body that had impeached him.

Saddened to hear about the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings. He was a dedicated public servant who fought tirelessly for the civil rights of all Americans. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. We are grateful for his service and will remember his legacy. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 6, 2021

Hastings was also a state judge

Before becoming a federal judge, Hastings was a Florida Circuit Court judge.

His jurisdiction was based in Broward County in the Miami region. He was appointed to the position by Governor Bob Graham.

In 1970, Hastings ran in the Democratic primary for that year's U.S. Senate election in Florida. Longtime Democratic incumbent Senator Spessard Holland was not running for re-election. State Senator Lawton Chiles ultimately won the nomination and later the general election. Chiles would eventually become one of the Senate's most prominent members.

After his impeachment and conviction, Hastings ran in the Democratic primary for Florida Secretary of State in 1990. Hastings lost the nomination to journalist Jim Minter. Minter lost in the general election to Republican incumbent James C.

Smith.