The gunman who killed 10 innocent persons in another incident of gun violence purchased the Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16. It appears to be a case of premeditated cold-blooded murder of innocents. The authorities have identified the gunman and taken him into custody. Easy access to firearms is a problem the authorities need to address to prevent such tragedies. These lead to loss of innocent lives and trauma for those who survive such massacres. The powerful gun lobby of the National Rifle Association has to evolve a solution to prevent tragedies of this nature. It has been proved time and again that guns in the wrong hands can lead to dangerous situations.

ABC News says President Biden urged lawmakers to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. He wants the Senate to take necessary action in order to plug all loopholes connected with background checks. In a statement, former President Barack Obama said - "It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so." FBI conducted large number of background checks in March as a part of gun control.

Gun violence rears its head in Colorado

An armed man in his early 20s unleashed terror in the parking lot of a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. CNN mentions that an armed gunman began shooting innocent people at random. He wore an armored or tactical vest. Those in the premises watched as bullets flew in all directions.

Many fled the scene while many hid themselves in different locations to escape being hit. The carnage took everyone by surprise and a normal day turned into one of death. Boulder is a town near the Rocky Mountains in Denver and 10 persons lost their lives in the random shooting incident unleashed in Colorado by a lone gunman. One of the dead was a police officer.

Gun violence kills innocents and gun control can act as a deterrent and save lives.

The assailant used a Ruger AR-556 pistol in the gun violence

Police have taken the suspect into custody. CNN says he is a man in his early 20s and he will face 10 counts of murder in the first degree. The gunman is a resident of Arvada, outside Denver. He suffered injuries and apparently surrendered.

Alcohol or drugs did not impair him. Colorado residents and officials are trying to come to terms with the violence in a community where people felt safe. Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver has taken up the subject with President Joe Biden. The mayor raised valid points like mental health and imposing a ban on assault weapons. The suspect had purchased the weapon on March 16. This leads the investigators to believe the attack was preplanned. He also had other firearms with him. This massacre comes on the heels of an earlier incident of gun violence in Atlanta. It killed 8 women mostly of Asian origin who worked in massage parlors and spas.

Age of victims of the gun violence were between 20 and 65

According to ABC News, the killing of people in the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado has come as a shock to the area.

They had gathered there to shop and receive COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines. The sudden arrival of a gunman and his indiscriminating firing left 10 dead, some of them were in the parking lot. One of them was a police officer. The 51-year-old officer had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010 and was the first member of law enforcement to arrive at the scene. President Joe Biden appreciated the actions of the officer and said - "Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty, making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives. That's the definition of an American hero." The gunman shot him in the head using a weapon that he bought a few days prior to the shooting. The suspect suffered a leg wound and the police took him into custody.