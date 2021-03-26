Bill Brock was an influential political figure for several years. He held various roles during his political career, including leading the Republican Party during one of its most turbulent times.

At one point, Brock could've even become vice president of the United States. That never came to be, but Brock did eventually become a Cabinet official. Yesterday, he passed away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The reported cause of death was pneumonia

Reports of the exact location of Brock's passing have differed. The Chattanoogan reports that he was at his home. The New York Times indicates that he had been in a hospital.

But in any event, he apparently died from pneumonia while in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Brock was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1962. He won his seat from the Chattanooga-based 3rd District of Tennessee. To win the race, he'd defeated the Democratic incumbent, James B. Frazier Jr. Brock was re-elected to the House three times.

Sen Bill Brock was a great public servant and incredibly kind, wise man. As the father of one of my closest friends, he was a larger than life figure — so warm and supportive of me since second grade. I will miss him. My deepest condolences to Sandy, Hutchey and the Brock family pic.twitter.com/IkQD0bw8Fn — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 26, 2021

In 1970, Bill Brock ran for the United States Senate.

In the Republican primary, he prevailed over musician and actor Tex Ritter.

And in the general election, Brock went on to defeat Democratic incumbent Albert Gore Sr. During his time in the Senate, Brock was influential in the creation of that body's Energy Committee.

In 1976, Brock was under consideration to become vice president if President Gerald Ford won that year's presidential election.

That year the party was still smarting from the fallout of the Watergate scandal. Ford lost his election to Democratic former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter. And Brock also lost his re-election bid to Democrat Jim Sasser.

Despite the electoral defeat, Brock became the chair of the Republican National Committee the following year. In the role, he helped the party triumph in 1980.

From 1981 to 1985, Brock was the United States trade representative. The position is a Cabinet-level one but isn't actually part of the presidential line of succession. Brock's next Cabinet post as United States secretary of labor did put him in the line of succession.

He served in the role until 1987. Brock left to manage Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole's campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. Dole ultimately lost the nomination to Vice President George H.W. Bush, who'd win the 1988 general election.

Brock later moved his official residence to Maryland. There, in 1994, he made another run for the U.S. Senate. In the end, he lost to Democratic incumbent Paul Sarbanes. In more recent years, Brock became a prominent critic of Donald Trump.

Brock came from a prominent family

Bill Brock helped to run his family's candy business. The business was eventually bought by a more famous company with a similar name in Brach's. Brock was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

His grandfather, William Emerson Brock, was a Democratic U.S. senator. And as noted by The New York Times, one of his sons, Oscar, has also become politically active.