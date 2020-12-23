Henry McMaster has been a major political figure in South Carolina for well over 30 years. For the last several years, he's held the state's top office. He initially became governor through ascension, later winning a term in his own right.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of high-profile South Carolina politicians have tested positive. As have many others from other states. McMaster is now among them.

He and his wife have both tested positive

Henry McMaster reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on December 21. According to CNN, McMaster has been showing symptoms of the disease.

Including added fatigue and respiratory issues.

Per MSN, McMaster's wife, Peggy, tested positive the previous week. The governor and first lady both went into quarantine after she received her test result. But before going into quarantine, they both attended a White House party last week.

Also during the same week, South Carolina U.S. Representative Joe Wilson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Making Wilson at least the fourth current or soon-to-be U.S. representative from the state to be so. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette also contracted COVID-19 earlier in 2020.

McMaster is at least the sixth sitting governor of a U.S. state to be diagnosed with COVID-19. He is expected to work remotely from the South Carolina Governor's Mansion for the time being.

McMaster is also a former lieutenant governor

Henry McMaster graduated from the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He also served in the United States Army.

Eventually, McMaster was approved to practice law before multiple federal courts, including the Supreme Court. He'd been a staffer for controversial U.S.

Senator Strom Thurmond.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan appointed McMaster at the U.S. attorney of South Carolina. His tenure included launching Operation Jackpot, a major drug task force. In 1986, he ran for the U.S. Senate, but lost handily to incumbent Fritz Hollings. McMaster made his first try at becoming lieutenant governor in 1990. Again, he was soundly defeated by the incumbent.

In this case, it was Nick Theodore.

The next year, Governor Carroll A. Campbell Jr. appointed him to South Carolina's Commission on Higher Education. From 1993 to 2002, he chaired the state's chapter of the Republican Party.

McMaster was elected attorney general of South Carolina in 2002 and 2006. He ran in the Republican primary for governor in 2010, but lost to State Representative Nikki Haley. After winning the general election, Haley appointed him to the South Carolina Ports Authority.

In 2014, he was elected lieutenant governor over State Representative Bakari Sellers in a landslide. Later, Nikki Haley resigned as governor in 2017 to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. This elevated McMaster to the governorship. He was elected to a full term in 2018 over State Representative James E.

Smith Jr..