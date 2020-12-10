Among other politicians, several U.S. governors have contracted the novel Coronavirus. Recent ones include but are not limited to Wyoming's Mark Gordon, Nevada's Steve Sisolak, and Colorado's Jared Polis.

Those three govern western U.S. states. But politicians, including governors, have developed COVID-19 from other parts of the country as well. And this includes the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Wolf announces he's tested positive

As noted by Politico, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced he's been diagnosed with COVID-19. Wolf broke the news through Twitter. He also stressed in the tweet for readers to remain vigilant about COVID-19 safety.

During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19.



I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home.



I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

According to CBS, Wolf's wife, Frances, was waiting for her own test result at the time of his announcement. The governor himself received his result as a part of routine testing. Tom and Frances Wolf have been married since 1975. They have two children.

Two days before he tested positive, Wolf had reiterated the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation to his constituents. He warned that things had become 'even more dire' in Pennsylvania.

Saying the rate of the spread of the virus would overwhelm hospitals and the health care system.

Like many other governors, Wolf has repeatedly stressed the importance of taking precautions regarding COVID-19. Such as social distancing and wearing masks.

As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID.



Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

Has been the governor of Pennsylvania since 2015

Tom Wolf is a native of Mount Wolf in southern Pennsylvania.

The name of the borough comes from his family. One of Wolf's ancestors was the postmaster there, and it would eventually be named after him.

He would later attend The Hill School, a boarding school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. Wolf went on to graduate from Dartmouth College, the University of London, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

His degrees include a Bachelor of Arts in Government and a Doctorate in Political Science.

Wolf served during the administration of Governor Bob Casey Sr. on the subjects of economics and education. Later, Governor Ed Rendell appointed him to be the secretary of revenue. Wolf reportedly considered running for governor in 2010. Instead of focusing on buying back his family's former company, The Wolf Organization, he did not.

But Wolf did launch a gubernatorial campaign for the 2014 election cycle. He would go on to win the Democratic primary in a landslide. His field of opponents had included U.S. Representative Allyson Schwartz. In the general election, he defeated the incumbent, Governor Tom Corbett.

In 2018, Wolf was re-elected by a wide margin.

His main challenger was former State Senator Scott Wagner.