Confirmed COVID-19 cases among American politicians have been surging recently. Those who've tested positive over the year include a number of governors and lieutenant governors.

In recent weeks, a pattern seems to be emerging among governors of western states. There was Governor Steve Sisolak of Nevada. Followed by Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming. And just days, later Colorado Governor Jared Polis joined the list.

Announces he's tested positive for the novel coronavirus

CNN reports that Jared Polis of Colorado has been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to CBS, he intends to continue working on a remote basis.

Polis also reportedly remains 'in good spirits.'

The announcement of his diagnosis comes not long after Polis extended a mask mandate in his state. He has also apparently been considering other measures, at least in certain parts of Colorado. Polis said things were being evaluated 'on a county-by-county basis.' 'Our state is large, and some areas are safer than others. There are different safety protocols in different places,' Polis said.

The governor also opted to use his situation to reiterate a message of practicing safety.

'I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,' stated Polis.

Jared Polis is a former member of the United States House of Representatives

A moderate Democrat, Jared Polis was elected governor of Colorado in 2018. He finished ahead of the Republican nominee, State Treasurer Walker Stapleton. The incumbent Governor John Hickenlooper was term-limited from running in another consecutive election.

Polis' running mate, former State Representative Dianne Primavera, became the lieutenant governor.

In 2000, Polis was elected to the Colorado State Board of Education. He had defeated the incumbent, Ben Alexander, by less than 100 votes. Polis would go on to be vice chairman and chairman of the Board of Education.

The seat he held on the Board was eliminated after his term was up.

Polis was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2008. The seat was vacated after its holder, Mark Udall, chose to run for the United States Senate instead. Udall would win that year before being defeated for re-election by U.S. Representative Cory Gardner in 2014.

The seat in question is from the 2nd Congressional District of Colorado. It currently includes Boulder and other areas of the Denver region. When Polis was first elected, it also had places such as Fort Collins. He was re-elected four times. Democrat Joe Neguse, former executive director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, succeeded him.