Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz are both members of the United States House of Representatives. Both are Republicans from Florida. And both won re-election to their seats just days ago.

At the same time, Florida has been one of the states slammed hardest by the novel Coronavirus. Of which confirmed cases have surged to new highs in the last several weeks. And now Waltz and Gaetz apparently have something else in common.

Both have reportedly contracted COVID-19

Matt Gaetz has tested positive for antibodies from COVID-19, according to Politico. Apparently, he did not at the time test positive for the living virus.

It's not clear when he would've had the novel coronavirus. But it probably wasn't very long ago. Studies have shown that COVID-19-related antibodies tend not to last very long.

It seems that Gaetz was asymptomatic when he actively had COVID-19, which is often a severe problem. The same strain of the virus that shows no symptoms in one individual could be deadly to another. Similar to other viruses such as influenza. Asymptomatic people, not realizing they're carrying the virus, might not take the necessary precautions. In some cases meaning they could spread the virus more widely than someone with severe symptoms.

Gaetz had been at several campaign rallies with President Trump and his associates.

Many COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Trump administration in recent weeks. Including the president himself and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Michael Waltz has tested positive for COVID-19. In Waltz's situation, the case is an active one. With the living virus still in his body.

Waltz has gone into isolation. But he was active on election day and election night. During the day, he met with campaign workers and voters. That night, he attended a party at a restaurant.

Gaetz comes from a political family; Waltz is a high-ranking military officer

Matt Gaetz was first elected to the U.S.

House of Representatives in 2016. He represents Florida's 1st District, located in the state's northwest. Previously, he'd been a member of the Florida House of Representatives. Before going into politics, he was a lawyer.

Gaetz's father, Don, is a former president of the Florida Senate. His grandfather, Jerry, was the mayor of Rugby in central North Dakota. He also ran for lieutenant governor of North Dakota. But he died before the results of the election.

Michael Waltz was elected to the House from Florida's 6th District in 2018. The District includes Daytona Beach and parts of the Jacksonville region. He'd been an official with the George W. Bush administration. Waltz also appeared regularly on several television news channels.

Waltz is a Green Beret in the U.S. Army. His career in the Army includes serving in the War in Afghanistan. He is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute. Waltz currently holds the rank of colonel.